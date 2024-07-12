Employee allegedly tries to airdrop customer’s nudes to himself

An investigation has been launched after a video on social media claimed a mobile repair store employee at Sylvia Park had tried and failed to airdrop the customer’s nude pictures.

Sylvia Park’s parent company, Kiwi Property, told Te Ao Māori News they’re aware of the alleged incident.

“The matter is being investigated by the company concerned and they would be best placed to answer any questions you may have,” a Kiwi Property spokesperson wrote.

The video posted by social media influencer Krisy Erin Morrison showed her and a friend confronting the manager and his employee with the allegations.

“She [Morrison’s friend] brought her phone in here to have it repaired and she got her phone back and realised that someone has tried to airdrop her nudes,” Morrison said to her audience.

She explained when the friend got her mobile back, she saw a notification saying an airdrop had failed, with the attempted air drop including an image of her nude, “...which means [the retailer] scrolled all the way back through her gallery to find a nude photo of her, which is such an invasion of privacy and absolutely unacceptable behaviour.”

Morrison’s friend asks the store clerks: “Who’s going to tell me the truth?”

In response, the manager said his employee told him he was scrolling through the photos, which led to more questions from Morrison.

“Why are you even in her photos?” pressed the influencer.

“I’m not sure,” replied the manager.

Morrison went on to say the manager had gone through the employee’s phone and couldn’t find the nudes.

The employee had fainted after the ordeal, with the girls being directed by security to make a formal complaint with the mall’s customer service.

Krisy Erin Morrison and Mobile Planet have been contacted for comment.