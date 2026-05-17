Te Matatini 2027: Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Qualifiers

Six kapa have qualified to represent Tāmaki Makaurau at Tākiri Tū Te Matatini in Hopuhopu next year.

Angitu, a group that consistently draws large praise for their performances, is the 2026 winner of the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regional Competition. They have performed alongside Māori musician Stan Walker, represented Aotearoa at the Shanghai Tourism Festival, and at the Merrie Monarch in Hawai’i. The group’s name is inspired by the late Te Wharehuia Milroy’s whakatauākī: “Tūwhitia te hopo, mairangatia te angitū“.

The qualifying rōpū for Te Matatini 2027 from the Tāmaki Makaurau regional competitions, and in order of placings, are as follows.

Angitu Ngā Tūmanako Te Waka Huia Te Rōpū Manutaki Te Taha Tū Te Poho o Hinekahukura

Twenty-two kapa took the stage at Te Tōangaroa (Spark Arena) across two days, with six securing spots at next year’s national competition. Te Waka Huia winning Manukura Tāne (Best Male Leader) and Manukura Wahine (Best Female Leader). The popular Auckland-based group dominated across the aggregate categories, placing first in all but two items:

Whakaeke (Entry) - Te Waka Huia

Mōteatea (Traditional chant) - Te Waka Huia

Waiata-a-ringa (Action song) - Te Waka Huia & Angitu

Poi - Te Waka Huia & Ngā Tūmanako

Haka - Ngā Tūmanako

Whakawātea (Exit) - Te Waka Huia

Te Mita o te Reo (Best reo) - Angitu, Ngā Tūmanako, Te Rōpū Manutaki

There were no changes to the six qualifying groups from the last regional competition in 2024, where Angitu, Ngā Tūmanako and Te Waka Huia shared first-place honours. Te Rōpū Manutaki, Te Taha Tū and Te Poho o Hinekahukura also qualified again this year.

Kua 45 tau a Te Waka Huia e ū kaha nei ki ngā mahi a Rēhia. Photo / Tāmaki Kapa Haka.

Mā te ngahau tātau e whakataetae

Saturday opened with whakangahau performances, featuring a mix of long-standing and returning groups. Tāmaki Makaurau’s oldest kapa haka, the Auckland Anglican Māori Club, is nearing 60 years since it was established.

Te Reo Pirihimana also returned to the stage after more than 20 years away from competition.

Aroha Noa (Grace Foundation) made its second appearance at the regionals and quickly became a crowd favourite.

Parata Taite spoke proudly about making his debut alongside his wife, Haven-Leigh Wirihana.

“Last year I was watching my whānau from my prison cell, and now I have the privilege and honour to take the stage with her today,” he says.

Parata Taite (left) with his wife Haven-Leigh Wirihana (right) and whānau. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

The atmosphere inside the arena stayed strong throughout the day, with haka tautoko and loud cheers echoing through the crowd. Audience members also lit up the arena with phone flashlights during several performances.

Te Waka Huia delivered one of the standout performances of the competition while celebrating 45 years dedicated to te ao haka.

Kaitātaki wahine Moeahi Kerehoma says the kapa continues to uphold the aspirations of her tīpuna, Dr Ngāpō Wehi and his wife, Pimia.

“He nui ngā wawata a Nan rāua ko Koro, mātua rā ko te hiahia nui kia whai tūranga, kia whai wāhi ai te tangata e noho taone nei, kia whai pānga hoki ia ki tōna reo, ki ōna tikanga. Nā reira, mā te waka o te kapa haka tēnā e ea.”

Angitū also received hearty support from the crowd with the energetic type of performance the audience has come to expect of the group, including a poi dedicated to Te Waka Huia, stalwart Annette Wehi.

“He tino tohunga a Aunty Annie, he tino kuia ki a mātau, he tino whaea ki tō mātau kapa, otirā he tino kaiārahi, he tino rangatira ki a au,” Angitū’s Pere Wihongi says.

“E tika ana kia whakanui i tēnei wahine toa i te nui o ana mahi i ngā 23 tau kua hipa, kua whakapau kaha ia mō Tāmaki Makaurau te take.”

Kei te ārahi a Kawariki Morgan (centre) i tana kapa a Ngā Tūmanako ki Te Matatini 2027. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

Hei whakaora i ngā mahi a Rēhia i Tāmaki

This year also marks 51 years of the Tāmaki Kapa Haka Society. Tāmaki remains the only rohe in history to have won the Te Matatini Toa Whakaihuwaka title eight times.

Ngā Tūmanako kaitātaki tāne Kawariki Morgan says the strength of Tāmaki kapa haka comes from the legacy of the rohe’s leading groups.

“Mana nui tēnei whakataetae i waenganui ngā kapa o Tāmaki Makarau, ko ngā tautōhito ko Te Rōpū Manutaki, Te Waka Huia, ā, ko Te Rautahi i ōna wā. Nō reira, e whai ana mātau i ngā tapuwae o ngā tino tautōhito, ngā kapa nui o te motu.”

“Ko Tāmaki Kapa Haka Rau tēnei e ngunguru nei, ana, kei te rongo au i te ngunguru o te ngākau, i te hihiko i te wairua i a rātau, otirā i tēnei kaupapa kapa haka e whakapakari tonu nei i te hapori Māori o Tāmaki Makaurau,” Wihongi adds.

The whakataetae continued into Sunday, with kapa whakangahau taking the stage to close out the regional competition.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.