Te Atiawa opens high-end development on former colonial parade ground

The crowds went through each home to bless it for their new owners. RNZ / Robin Martin

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Te Atiawa has opened a high-end townhouse development on an inner-city site in New Plymouth where colonial troops once assembled for inspection.

Pukekura / The Parade features 36 two-storied two and three-bedroom homes, located just 500m from the CBD.

Taonga pūoro and karakia ring out at first light as the multimillion-dollar project is unveiled.

Iwi members, construction workers and new homeowners alike then file through each home, touching the walls and fittings.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chair, Liana Poutu, explained the blessing had two functions - firstly, to clear the homes for what was to come.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chair Liana Poutu address the opening ceremony. RNZ / Robin Martin

“Then the second part is when people walk through houses, they’re placing their energy, their mauri, if you like, their good intentions into those houses.

“So, we’re filling the houses with our aroha, we’re filling the houses with all of those good intentions and thoughts, so that the families that live in those houses are surrounded by that love, those good intentions.”

Poutu said the project’s name was an acknowledgement of the site’s dual history and shared future.

“Pukekura historically was a gully system of a whole lot of waterways, and so that was used by our people historically for food gathering and resources and then this particular site where this development is was an old parade ground for the colonial troops that used to be based on Pukaka Marsland Hill.”

Te Atiawa general manager of economic development, Joshua Hitchcock, explained that the freehold homes cost up to $900,000.

“We have pitched it at the upper end of the market here in town and done that deliberately. It’s such a prime site, it’s a wonderful location, with the amenities, you can’t beat it.

“Pukekura Park is a five-minute walk away. You’ve got supermarkets and cafes all within walking distance, so in terms of the opportunity and the location of the site, we wanted to provide that more premium offering.”

Te Atiawa economic development manager, Joshua Hitchcock, says Pukekura The Parade was deliberately targeting the premium end of the market. RNZ / Robin Martin

Hitchcock said profits from developments such as the Parade - built on the former New Plymouth Technical School site - would be pumped into projects with a more social focus.

“Then there we have those housing developments which are specifically designed as modern-day papakainga for our whanau, where we are developing housing for Te Atiawa by Te Atiawa, and there are a number of those projects underway.

“Just two months ago, we opened a five-unit kaumatua development next to the hospital here in town, and we’re really working with the Ministry of Social Development to put a number of our kaumatua who are on the housing register into those whare.”

An ancestor of new townhouse owner, Jen Smart, had marched on parade on the same piece of land. RNZ / Robin Martin

Jen Smart had bought one of the Parade townhouses.

“I’m just overwhelmed, really, by how special it is and the history behind it because both my husband and I have history on this bit of land.

“My husband went to Central School, and my ancestors arrived in Ngāmotu, and one of them actually was in the regiment here, so would’ve marched on this bit of land.”

Another owner, Paul Barrett, was taken aback by the ceremony.

“Well, it was very spiritual. I wasn’t really aware and ready for that. It was kind of to me a house and a home, but then I didn’t know what it meant to the developers how passionate they are all about it.

“And it’s not just smash it up and get some money out of here. It’s really a project of love.”

Livingstone Homes apprentice Tama-James Tuffley appreciated the significance of building homes for his iwi. RNZ / Robin Martin

Livingstone Homes apprentice, Tama-James Tuffley, who had Te Atiawa whakapapa, had benefited from the project’s 15 per cent Māori procurement target.

“It’s been mean just a great opportunity to learn a lot of things. We’ve got 36 townhouses to build, so there’s a lot of things to learn from all of that.

“And it means a lot to work on, I guess, like my own buildings, I could say, like for my people, I guess.”

Te Atiawa expects to open 18 inner-city apartments on Weymouth Street later this year, featuring six units designed for kaumatua living downstairs and 12 apartments available via an affordable rental programme.

A 19-townhouse development in Tukapa Street in Westown was due to be completed in 2027, featuring a mix of affordable rentals and shared ownership options.

Nā Robin Martin nō RNZ