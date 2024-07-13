David Seymour to be Acting PM again as Luxon takes leave

This article was first published by RNZ.

ACT leader David Seymour will step up as acting prime minister next week, with Christopher Luxon taking some personal leave.

It will be the second time Seymour has been acting PM.

Luxon is on his way to San Francisco for the last leg of his US trip, having wrapped up engagements in Washington with other world leaders, and chairing an Indo-Pacific 4 meeting with Australia, Japan, and Korea.

Upon his return to New Zealand, Luxon will take personal leave from 14 to 20 July, the final week of a three-week Parliament recess.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in Japan and South Korea next week, so Seymour will be Acting PM.

- RNZ