Live: Te Matatini draw to be revealed live from Tūrangawaewae

Join us live from Turangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawahia as we reveal the Te Matatini draw for 2025.

The draw determining the order of performances at the national senior kapa haka competition in 2025 will get underway at Tūranagawaewae Marae this morning.

It follows two days of wānanga discussing the future of Te Ao Haka in Ngāruawahia.

This morning, each kapa will be drawn and placed in their order of performance, ahead of Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, which will be held at Pukekura in Ngāmotu, Taranaki next February.

This live broadcast is brought to you by Te Ao Māori News and Whakaata Māori in partnership with Te Matatini Society Incorporated.