‘Cultures on the island need to be addressed’: DOC’s Chathams cuts and changes

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has confirmed it received two wellbeing complaints in the 18 months before it began restructuring its Chatham Islands office.

From July, DOC will begin making changes - including cutting year-round staff on the islands from 11 to seven.

In a response to a request made under the Official Information Act, director of operations Alice Heather told RNZ “some cultures on the island need to be addressed”.

In May, DOC had said the changes would “improve the wellbeing, morale, and performance of DOC’s employees on Chatham Island”.

Heather said no health and safety breaches were recorded. Details of the two wellbeing complaints were withheld for privacy reasons.

The Wairarapa team was chosen to run some Chathams operations remotely because it was a “high-performing team with a strong positive culture”.

“We expect the changes to enable staff to be better supported, have stronger integration with the wider district team, and work more to role, with improved direction and alignment with national priorities,” Heather said.

Earlier this year, DOC said it planned to cut the number of staff down to five. The cuts were reduced after consultation with staff.

DOC had been directed by the government to make a 6.5 percent saving in the 2024-2025 financial year, which equated to $31.3 million. The department said the staff cuts were not driven by cost-saving measures.

The cuts were criticised by Julie-Anne Genter of the Green Party, whose Rongotai electorate includes the Chathams.

“The range of bird species on the Chatham Islands actually outnumbers those on mainland New Zealand, so it’s super important that we are properly resourcing the conservation effort on the islands,” Genter said in June.

