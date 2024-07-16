Extremely rare whale washes ashore in Otago

DOC ranger Jim Fyfe and mana whenua ranger Tūmai Cassidy with a rare beaked whale, found near Taieri Mouth. Photo: Supplied to RNZ /Department of Conservation

This article was first published by RNZ

A type of beaked whale species has washed ashore in Otago - and it is so scarcely seen, scientists say it could take weeks to confirm its DNA.

The Department of Conservation said its staff were told a whale about five metres long had washed ashore near Taieri Mouth on 4 July.

After inspection and consultation with marine mammal experts from DOC and Te Papa, it was believed the creature was a male spade-toothed whale.

Coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies said if confirmed, it was a very significant scientific find.

“Spade-toothed whales are one of the most poorly known large mammalian species of modern times.

“Since the 1800s, only six samples have ever been documented worldwide, and all but one of these was from New Zealand. From a scientific and conservation point of view, this is huge,” he said.

The species was first described in 1874 from just a lower jaw and two teeth collected from Pitt Island, Rēkohu (Chatham Islands), Davies said.

That sample, along with skeletal remains of two other specimens found on Whakaari/White Island and Robinson Crusoe Island, west of Chile, had enabled scientists to confirm a new species.

Two more recent findings, in Bay of Plenty and north of Gisborne, helped describe the colour pattern of the species for the first time, he said.

A specimen this fresh offered the first-ever opportunity for a spade-toothed whale to be dissected, Davies said.

Genetic samples had been sent to the University of Auckland to curators at the New Zealand Cetacean Tissue Archive.

It may take several weeks or months for the DNA to be processed and a final species identity to be confirmed, Davies said.

“The rarity of the whale means conversations around what to do next will take more time because it is a conversation of international importance,” he said.

DOC had been working in partnership with Te Rūnanga ō Ōtākou from the outset on making a plan for the whale’s remains.

“It is important to ensure appropriate respect for this taoka is shown through the shared journey of learning, applying mātauraka Māori as we discover more about this rare species,” Te Rūnanga ō Ōtakou chair Nadia Wesley-Smith said.

The whale had been carefully removed from the beach by local contractor Trevor King Earthmoving, local rūnaka members and Otago Museum.

It was now being preserved in cold storage until the next steps were decided.

By Niva Chittock of RNZ