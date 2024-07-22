Is a Kamala Harris-led White House good for Māori?

US President Joe Biden has finally conceded his position as the Democratic nominee, potentially handing his vice president, Kamala Harris, a straight path to the White House.

Harris now sits in the box seat to take the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

The former California senator is, as vice president, the highest-ranking female official in US history.

New Zealand Labour Party MP Peeni Henare says it hasn’t come “as a complete surprise.”

“I think it’s the ultimate sacrifice. When one thinks of a person’s decision to set aside to allow another person an opportunity to become president,

“I think it’s the Māori way, so, ka mihi atu ki te kaumātua rā.”

Henare also says that people from around the world would support Kamala Harris in her quest for the Oval Office.

“She is the aspiration of a future generation and I think that’s a good thing.”

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden concedes

In a letter, President Joe Biden spoke of the need to concentrate on his remaining time in office and said he had been honoured to occupy the White House.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your president.”

“And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden has faced questions about his ability to fulfil his duties as president throughout his term, with many calling him unfit for office.

That point was made even more pronounced following an uninspired performance during an early debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Green Party MP Huhana Lyndon says it is time for some new blood.

“Kua kaumātua a Joe Biden ināianei. Kua kite te ao whānui i tōna kaumātuatanga, me te aroha hoki.”

“He nui ngā pūkenga, he nui ngā mahi kua oti. Engari, ināianei ko te tira hou.”

Joe Biden is starting to slow and the whole world has seen that. He still has a lot to offer, but it’s time for a new era.

Harris on Indigenous issues

As a woman of colour in America, Harris has had to contend with the country’s appalling track record of upholding first-nation rights.

In an address in 2021, Harris said America could not look away from the horrors of its past.

“Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas. But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story.

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past. We must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today.”

Labour MP Peeni Henare

Henare says she has been a beacon for issues facing minorities like First Nations peoples in the U.S

“She obviously stands as a beacon of hope for those who, generally, don’t get to find their voice at such a high office.”

“She has met with Māori over the years since she has been the vice president. She has met a number of delegations at the Pacific Island Forum.”

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Too little, too late?

It’s hard to say whether a Kamala Harris-led Democratic ticket will be enough to counter a fully reinvigorated Donald Trump, fresh from surviving an assassination attempt.

On July 13, 2024, Trump, the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee in the 2024 presidential election, was shot and wounded in his right ear while addressing a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

In the days following the assassination attempt, the US Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny following revelations they had spotted 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, a full 20 minutes before the first shots were fired.

The assassination attempt has galvanised the Republican Party behind Trump so whether a new Democratic nominee can stem the tide of support for Trump will be seen in just over 100 days until the election.

Huhana Lyndon

Lyndon says there is no greater challenge for a Trump opponent.

“He wero nui ki mua i tēnei wahine ki te tohe ki a Donald Trump tonu me tōna rahi.”

“He hautipua i te ao pākihi, ki roto i ōna tāngata Republican.”

“She has a massive challenge in front of her, Donald Trump and his followers. A giant in the business world with a large Republican following.”