Rangatahi indoor netball stars shine at Junior Tri Nations

The 2024 Junior Tri Nations Indoor Netball Tournament has kicked off in West Auckland, showcasing the best young netball talent from Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

This year, West Auckland hosts this exciting event, which brings together 19 top teams across various age categories, including under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18.

Organised by the World Indoor Netball Association (WINA), the tournament aims to promote young talent, sportsmanship and international camaraderie through the shared passion for netball.

0 of 4

Viv Ellen, President of WINA, admired the young athletes, “At this young age, the way they get up and get that ball is outstanding. It’s a credit to the parents. It’s very expensive for them to come. It’s a lot of organisation for them to get here, especially from South Africa.”

Despite the challenges, the players are self-funded and lack sponsorships, making their participation even more remarkable. “There’s no sponsorship,” Ellen says.

“It’s not recognised in some countries as a true netball sport. And we’ve got little ones playing at 10 years of age at an international level.”

The tournament is already making an impact on the young participants. Charmaine Tsvangira from South Africa’s under-16 team noted the competitive spirit, saying, “I think here it’s very competitive, and you can see the passion.”

Her teammate, Keona Berardelli, echoed her sentiments, adding, “We didn’t expect that when we came here. It’s a lot more casual back home.”