Black Ferns Sevens Captain meets idol ‘in a stained shirt ... and bare feet’

This article was first published by RNZ.

Black Ferns Sevens captain Michaela Blyde has been left star-struck following an encounter with her “idol” Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Olympic Games in Paris.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Blyde was filmed sprinting down the street in bare feet to greet Fraser-Pryce, after her teammates arranged the meeting with the eight-time Olympic medallist.

“I just met my idol. In a stained shirt, baggy shorts and bare feet,” she wrote.

“You have no idea. This country kiwi kid is so happy.”

This is not the first video Blyde has posted about Fraser-Pryce.

On Friday, Blyde posted another video of her crying after seeing Fraser-Pryce in the athlete canteen.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” she said, wiping her eyes.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take to the field for the first time on Monday against China, then Canada in Pool A.

They won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

