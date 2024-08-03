‘First box ticked’: Perfect debut for sprinter Zoe Hobbs

Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) has had an Olympic debut to remember, recording a season-best time in Paris and qualifying for the women’s 100m semifinals on Sunday morning (NZT).

A cheerful Hobbs is happy she can now call herself an Olympian.

“As long as I didn’t false start, I could say I’ve raced at an Olympics and call myself an Olympian, so first box ticked,” she joked.

“Felt really comfortable. Happy with how I executed, and live to survive another round which is the goal.

“So, yeah, really happy. Season best, can’t complain.”

And she’s confident she still has more to offer at these Olympics.

“I feel like I have another edge that I can bring to the semifinal,” said Hobbs, 26, after her confident performance in front of a 70,000-strong Stade de France crowd on Friday night (NZT).

Hobbs was second in her heat in a time of 11.08 seconds and is comfortably through to the semifinals as one of the top three finishers.

Her heat was won by St Lucia’s Julien Alfred in 10.95 seconds, with Italy’s Zaynab Dosso third in 11.30 seconds.

“I saw that I was in second with about 30 metres to go, so I just knew that I had to relax and trust that’s where I was and not fight it, just let myself flow.”

The first New Zealand woman in nearly 50 years to feature in the glamour Olympic sprint event - and a Games’ debutant on top of that - is a lot for anyone, but Hobbs showed a quiet confidence.

“I didn’t want to let the atmosphere overstimulate me, but at the same time I wanted to draw on it and knowing that my family and friends were there watching was really special.

“I’m used to [the big crowds] now, because I have been through it so many times, but it always adds that element of butterflies and prickles to the arms. But you know you have to zone in and react to the gun as fast as you can.”

Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou’s 10.87 seconds was the quickest of the 72 athletes in the opening session, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita rounding out the top three qualifiers, both with a time of 10.92 seconds.

Sha’Carri Richardson was the top American and fourth fastest in 10.94 seconds.

Hobbs clocked the 14th quickest time of the athletes.

“If I can add another element in the semi, it’s pretty exciting,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs is New Zealand’s fastest ever woman with a career-best time of 10.96 seconds.

The semifinals start at 5.50am on Sunday (NZT), with the final at 7.20am.