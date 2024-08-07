Kirikiriroa by-election: Maria Huata ahead in Māori ward as voting closes

Maria Te Aukaha Huata (Ngāti Apakura, Waikato-Maniapoto, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue) is leading the pack in the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward by-election this afternoon, with voting now closed.

Electoral officer Dale Ofsoske is set to confirm the final result later today.

The city’s council issued a progress update at 3pm, which showed the results of all ballots cast except for special votes and votes cast today.

Voting closed at midday.

At the time of publishing, Huata is leading her closest competition by nearly double the votes, with Huata on 655 and Horiana Henderson on 364.

Full progress results below, current as of 3pm Wednesday August 7.

Candidate Votes HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha 655 HENDERSON, Horiana 364 TE UA, Olly 243 RURI, Marian 192 POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 158 GALLAGHER, Jarrad 110 MANARANGI, Riki 79 MARKS, Danielle 73

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Melaina Huaki in May.

The winner will be inducted into the city’s council next week.

Final results will be published here on Thursday.