Auckland’s new liquor policy approved after long legal battle

Big changes are coming soon for Auckland’s local alcohol policy, including stricter trading hours and a two-year freeze on new liquor licences in some areas.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Committee (ARLA) approved Auckland Council’s Provisional Local Alcohol Policy (PLAP) last week, edging it a step closer to its implementation.

The new policy includes stricter trading hours, meaning bottle shops and supermarkets across the region can’t sell alcohol after 9pm.

Currently, alcohol can be sold until 11pm in off-licence stores, which includes bottle stores and supermarkets.

A governing body meeting will soon decide when this will come into force.

Regulatory and Safety Committee chair Josephine Bartley said the policy would bring in some important changes that will help to reduce alcohol harm.

‘It’s not a ban on drinking’

“Local alcohol policies give councils and local communities the chance to influence the location, number and trading hours of businesses licensed to sell alcohol,” Bartley said.

“It’s not a ban on drinking – it’s about working together to create a thriving, safe and healthy region for all of us.

“We want Aucklanders to enjoy all our region has to offer, and to feel safe when doing so.”

Applications for new bottle shops in the city centre and 23 other suburbs will also very likely be rejected for the next two years, unless they meet a very high threshold.

“I’m proud that we are taking this step for our communities. It’s a big move in the council’s commitment to minimise the harm that alcohol can cause to people.”

Auckland Council’s general manager policy Louise Mason said the implementation of PLAP had been a long time coming, after nine years of appeals and a court battle with supermarket giants.

Appeals dismissed

PLAP was approved in 2015 but never came into effect, with Woolworths and Foodstuffs challenging two particular aspects - the 9am to 9pm maximum trading hours for off-licences and restrictions on new off-licences in certain parts of the city.

In May 2023 appeals by supermarkets were dismissed by the court.

“Now, we’ve heard the policy has been approved by ARLA, which is a positive win for our communities,” Mason said.

“A local alcohol policy would allow us to make better decisions at a local level,” she said.

In an earlier interview, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton said the policy would be a huge win for the 23 priority areas, predominantly in south and West Auckland.

“The legal battle was extraordinarily disappointing, but great news that finally the appeals are over and hopefully that we will get it implemented.”

