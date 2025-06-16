‘Drinking, urinating, littering’: Majority back larger alcohol ban area in Gisborne

Gisborne District Council public consultation results show the majority of submitters want locations in the city centre and Kaiti covered under an alcohol control bylaw.

With a “growing trend” of booze-fuelled incidents in Gisborne’s central city and Kaiti, a proposed alcohol ban extension is gaining public support.

Gisborne District Council has proposed an extension to the existing alcohol ban area to cover more of the city centre and create a new ban in the Kaiti area.

Submissions on the plan raised concerns around “congregating and drinking, urinating and littering” in public spaces covered under the proposed bans.

According to the hearings report on the topic, 77% supported extending the current alcohol ban in Gisborne City to include areas east of the Taruheru River and Gisborne Cenotaph, 18% disagreed, and 5% gave no clear response.

Additionally, 80% supported a new alcohol ban area to include Kaiti Memorial Park, Kaiti Hub, and the area outside Kaiti School, while 10% disagreed, and the remaining were either neutral or other.

The public consultation ran through April, with 39 submissions received, including one verbal submission from Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti Medical Officer of Health Dr Douglas Lush and compliance officer Cheanne Johnson.

During hearings on the alcohol control bylaw on Thursday, Lush and Johnson said Health NZ supported the proposed ban areas.

Almost half (44.9%) of drinkers in Tairāwhiti were considered hazardous compared with the national average of 27.1%, said Johnson, quoting a 2022 report.

“We know that Māori experience a higher rate of alcohol-related harm and hazardous drinking.”

Lush said there would be ongoing concerns about how the bylaw would be enforced and the drinkers moving to other areas.

However, the proposed amendments would reduce the public exposure to drinking and denormalise alcohol consumption, particularly with Kaiti Mall being close to Kaiti School, he said.

The image on the right shows the proposed alcohol ban area in Kaiti. The one on the left shows the proposed ban extension in the CDB. NZ Herald Graphic / Content Gisborne District Council

According to the hearings report, almost all commenters who took a supportive position on the Kaiti ban emphasised “protecting children and families”.

Additionally, two written submissions suggested the area needed to include both sides of Rutene Rd up to Craig Rd, as this area was used by children commuting to school.

During the hearings, councillor Colin Alder asked about potential unintended consequences of the ban, including how it could affect alfresco dining in the city, or businesses such as the Tatapouri fishing club, where, on busy occasions, patrons could drink outside as long as they did not cross a designated line.

Strategic planning manager Charlotte Knight said the bylaw could get a little bit “hazy”, but it did not include licensed premises or their footprints.

She said the police enforced the bylaw, which was a complaints-based response.

Intermediate policy adviser Makarand Rodge said police had advised that they would “exercise a lot of discretion”.

The hearings report notes that an internal submission written by a council staff member described how a group of day-drinkers verbally abused council staff and contractors repeatedly while they were installing benches and picnic tables in Kelvin Park, Marina Park and Rose Gardens.

The group also interfered with their tools and worksites, and created “ongoing staff safety concerns”.

“Within two weeks of installation, the new furniture had been defaced with graffiti.”

The cost to remediate the damage was “a recurring financial burden”.

Overall, the hearing report said the reasons for supporting the city centre extension included reducing “unruly or abusive behaviour” and that intoxicated behaviour at the Gisborne Cenotaph or river “undermines the memorial’s importance and public comfort”.

Submitter Gael Alderton wrote that they were sick of seeing “congregating and drinking, urinating and littering” in the public spaces outside the museum, council building, cenotaph and along the river banks.

“[It’s] unpleasant for residents and not good for visitors to the city. Puts normal folk off sitting down or having lunch in these areas.”

However, submitters in opposition suggested it was better to address the source of the problem “by helping at-risk drinkers or homeless people”.

Submitter Daniel Blair said the ban might target people “enjoying a glass of wine while having a picnic near the river”.

“Drunk and disorderly is another story, which covers the entire region already, and police respond accordingly,” he wrote.

“The more bans we have, the more freedoms we lose.”

Police data suggested “a growing trend of alcohol-related incidents in these locations, highlighting the need to consider options to extend the current alcohol ban”, according to the hearing report.

At a council meeting in October, councillors decided to review the current Alcohol Control Bylaw 2015.

The amended proposals also included updating the maps in the bylaw for clarity, with which 82% agreed, 3% disagreed, and 15% were neutral.

Depending on the panel discussion and suggestions, staff will prepare a report for the council for final approval at the next sustainable Tairāwhiti or council meeting.

Areas in the current bylaw that are not addressed in the amended proposals remain unchanged.