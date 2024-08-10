Former Silver Ferns captain Dame June Mariu dies

This article was first published by Stuff.

Dame June Hinekahukura Mariu, a former Silver Fern, teacher, youth advocate and community leader who was recognised for her services to Māori, has died.

She was 92 years old.

Her death was announced by Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi on Facebook on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our māmā, kōkā, kuia, whāea, Aunty June and Mrs M, Dame June Hinekahukura Mariu (née Waititi),” he said.

“She passed away late this morning on her papakainga Otamaroa, surrounded by her whānau.”

Mariu was the second captain of the Silver Ferns, having led the team in 1960, and was also a New Zealand softball and indoor basketball representative.

She was national president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League from 1987 to 1990, chairperson of Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and a member of the Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission.

Mariu worked as a teacher and as a lay advocate working in West Auckland with youth and their whānau appearing at the Rangatahi Court based at Hoani Waititi Marae.

She was also the National Co-ordinator for Aotearoa Māori Netball, and was a trustee of the Māori Women’s Development Fund.

Mariu was a founder of Te Kotuku Marae at Rutherford College - the first marae to be built on school grounds.

Her work has previously been recognised with a Queen’s Service Medal in 1985 and she became a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006.

In 2012, Mariu was appointed a Dame of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday and Diamond Jubilee honours list.

“She will whakaeke onto Kauaetangohia Marae 10am this Sunday 11th August where she will lay in state until Tuesday 13th of August,” Waititi said.

“11am ka tangi te pere for the nehu. She will then be taken to Te Rua o Tamakorito urupā.”

Moe mai rā.

- Stuff







