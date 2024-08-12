‘Safe houses for women’ President Heine pushes for gender equality progress in the Pacific

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine says progress has been made towards issues affecting women in the Pacific, such as economic empowerment and domestic violence, but there’s still a long way to go.

Earlier this year, the Marshall Islands hosted the 15th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and the 8th meeting of the Pacific Ministers for Women.

The event, which is held every three years, brings together leaders across the Pacific to discuss advancements in gender equality.

Heine remains one of the few Pacific women in high politics, a fact brought to light at the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) last year, where only two of the 18 leaders were women.

Following the Triennial, Heine said one of the most important issues that the Marshall Islands face is violence against women.

“I think because the common issues are usually women in leadership, women in the economic or economic empowerment for women.

“But for me, one of the most important issues is violence against women, and that has been one that is very hard to deal with.”

Heine said they’re making some headway with the issue but there is still a long way to go.

“I would highlight that issue as very important for us. We want to have more women in Parliament.

“More women engaging in the private sector and that’s good too because that helps support families.”

‘More resources needed’

She found that dealing with domestic violence is a major issue, especially within her country where it’s culturally embedded.

“We’ve been trying to build the safe house for women so that when they have issues at home, them and their families can have a safe place to stay while the issue is being dealt with at home.”

This marked 45 years since its inception and was the first time both the Triennial and Ministerial meetings were held in a Micronesian region.

Papua New Guinea will host the 16th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and the 9th meeting of the Pacific Ministers for Women in 2027.

Te Ao Māori News asked Deputy Prime Minister Winston about the measures being taken to support marginalised women in the Pacific.

“When you’re talking to Pacific you ask them how they’re treating women. Now Pacific people place women on a pedestal and in high esteem.

“The whole family relationship is built around the mother. It’s paramount. So if you see Polynesian or Pacific people not doing that then take that on.”

He added that he served under three female prime ministers and is committed to increasing the number of women scholars across the Pacific.

New Zealand’s $4m development programme in the North Pacific supports local projects in the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The aid has enabled training programs that empower aspiring female leaders and address the marginalisation of women.