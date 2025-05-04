Lisa Carrington invests in women’s basketball

Kahu basketball has a new member of the ownership group - Dame Lisa Carrington. Photo / File

This article was first published by RNZ.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, Dame Lisa Carrington, is investing in other female athletes - on the basketball court.

Dame Lisa has joined the ownership group of the Kāhu, who compete in the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa league. The team made headlines last year when they became the first all-women-owned sports team in New Zealand.

“Sport - especially women’s sport - is such an exciting and important space. It has the power to influence far beyond the game itself, and this opportunity to contribute to something bigger was one I couldn’t pass up,” Carrington said

“I’m deeply passionate about making a genuine impact - elevating visibility, generating energy, and inspiring the next generation of wāhine toa. Kāhu Basketball is building real momentum, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead - not just for Kāhu, but for the growth of women’s basketball.”

Co-owner and Kāhu general manager Jo Caird said the addition of Carrington to the ownership group represented a “transformative moment” for the organisation.

“Lisa’s winning mentality, professionalism, and passion for women’s sport perfectly align with our vision. Beyond her incredible sporting achievements, she brings invaluable leadership experience and a genuine commitment to creating pathways for young women in sport.”

Carrington won three gold medals at the last Olympics in Paris but has opted out of competing on the Kayak World Cup circuit this year.

She is planning on at the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Kāhu begin their 2025 season in late September.

- RNZ