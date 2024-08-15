Mounting hardships for rural Northland schools

Rural schools in the Northland region are grappling with significant challenges as the rising cost of living impacts students’ ability to attend school and succeed academically.

Many students are going without essential items such as lunch, stationery, or even shoes, making it difficult for them to focus on their studies.

Poroti School principal Pauline Johnson says that their quarterly meetings with other rural schools is important for growth and progression.

“Once a term, we meet together to see what’s important within our kāhui ako. The support of each other is paramount, especially because we are isolated and don’t often get that feedback.”

Transportation and financial struggles

The issues faced by these rural schools are diverse, with transportation being a significant barrier for many students.

“Our kids travel long distances to school but, without enough students on the road, we don’t qualify for bus services,” Tangiteroria School principal Megan McCollum says.

“Whānau are struggling to afford the basics like petrol, uniforms and lunches.”

This financial strain is echoed by Rachel Colthier-Simmonds, principal of Mangakahia Area School, who notes, “Issues with stationery, uniform, lunch … Some of our whānau are unable to afford petrol money.”

The stigma associated with not being able to provide for their children further complicates the situation, with some students not attending school because they lack food or shoes.

Limited support and community efforts

Despite these hardships, the support from charities like KidsCan is making a significant difference for those schools that qualify.

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the assistance, saying, “We really appreciate what we get from KidsCan; its support is well received by our whānau.”

However, not all schools in the region are eligible for such assistance. McCollum revealed that her school of only 37 students misses out on vital support due to their equity index, which means their students often go without unless the community steps in to help. “Our equity index is 473, so we miss out on the lunch programme and can’t get KidsCan support either. That means our tamariki go without unless we fundraise and whānau provide lunches,” she said.

With 10,000 children currently on the KidsCan waiting list, the situation is expected to become even more challenging as the cost of living continues to rise.