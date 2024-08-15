Volley Ferns lose third test ‘thriller’ to Australia’s Volleyroos

The Volley Ferns celebrate during the third test with Australia's Volleyroos in Auckland on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied / Andy Skinner / www.phototek.nz

The Volley Ferns have lost a thrilling third test match against Australia’s Volleyroos in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The 3 sets to 2 loss means the Green and Golds take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match Trans-Tasman series.

The 14-member Volley Ferns squad includes Māori players Anaya Cole (Kāi Tahu), Maude Rewha, 19 and Kyla Te Wano Greensill, 20, who was called up to the team shortly before the series started as a replacement for an injured player.

Cole, who plays in the libero (defensive specialist) position, has featured in the starting lineup for all three matches in the series, while Rewha, an opposite (right-side hitter), started the first two matches.

The match at Carmel College was the first test in which New Zealand won a set in the series, although the team went close in match one with 30-32 and 29-27 set losses to the Australians.

New Zealand's Anillise Fitzi in action in Wednesday's third test won by Australia. Photo / Supplied / Andy Skinner / www.phototek.nz

New Zealand were at their best in the second and fourth sets of Wednesday’s game, both won 25-22 by the Volley Ferns.

Cole’s backcourt work was described as “impressive” by Volleyball New Zealand.

The Australians were a handful for the Volley Ferns in the final set, creating a 10-5 lead fuelled by strong hitting and serving, before closing out the match and series 15-7, Volleyball New Zealand said.

Game four is at Manurewa Netball Centre at 7pm tonight.

The match will be live-streamed on the Volley Ferns YouTube channel.

New Zealand's Kalea Norton sets during the match at Carmel College. Photo / Andy Skinner / www.phototek.nz

New Zealand 2 Australia 3 (Game 3)

12-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 7-15.

Australia lead the series 3-0.

Watch the Volley Ferns third test against the Volleyroos