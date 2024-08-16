Koroneihana: More than 2000 Waikato descendants commemorate the lives of their loved ones

(Captured, Maioha Panapa) Nga Kawe Mate o Tainui.

Today more than 2000 people attended Ngā Kawe Mate o Tainui.

The significant event in the Koroneihana (coronation anniversary) calendar took place today at Tūrangawaewae marae, drawing a large and respectful crowd.

The ceremony honours the dead and celebrates Tainui Waka, Tainui Tāngata, acknowledging the contributions of Waikato descendants to the Kiingitanga movement.

Orator and final speaker of today’s proceedings, Erin Paki, said today was an opportunity to mourn and acknowledge loved ones under the mantle of the movement.

“Mai rāno tērā tikanga, mahi tahi, noho tahi tātou. He kawe mate tēnei. He kawe a ō whakaaro. He mea kia whakawātea āno hoki te ngākau, ngā pouritanga i roto i te tangata mo tā rātou tāonga.”

“This has been a tradition since the beginning, to work and sit together. This is a carrying of tributes, the carrying of your thoughts. An opportunity to freely release the heart and sadness inside that person for their loved one.”

The event not only served as a time of reflection but also as a reaffirmation of the strength and unity of all subtribes under the Kingitanga movement, ensuring the legacy of Waikato leadership continues to inspire and guide future generations.

Paki said today’s event reinforced the key message of Kiingi Tūheitia that the purpose of Koroneihana each year was for the Māori nation to be united, despite the tribulations and challenges ahead of it.

“E hoa mā ko te tino wairua o ngā kōrero ko te kotahitanga. I roto i ngā kupu anō o tō tātou Kiingi - Me Māori Tātou! Koirā te huarahi o tō tātou Kiingitanga. Ka mutu, koirā te tīno ngako i roto i ngā mahi i runga i Tūrangawaewae marae.”

“Friends, the very spirit of every speech is unity. From the words of our own king, be stoic in yourselves. That’s the avenue we’ll all take under the Kingitanga movement. Finally, that’s the very substance placed within every practice here on Tūrangawaewae marae.

Tomorrow, the descendants of Waikato and followers of the Kiingitanga movement will welcome other carriers of losses from the rest of the country for Ngā Kawe Mate o Te Motu. It’s expected the rest of Te iwi Māori will arrive at 9am on Saturday morning.