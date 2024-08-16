Tauranga’s Māori ward councillor on leave until 2025

Tauranga's Māori ward councillor Mikaere Sydney has been unable to take up his role because of illness. Photo: Supplied.

Tauranga’s first Māori ward councillor has been granted a leave absence until next year due to illness.

Mikaere Sydney (Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) has been unable to take on his role as Tauranga City councillor.

Two days after the election on July 20, the council announced Sydney was undergoing medical treatment in hospital.

Sydney’s leave of absence until December 31 [2024] was confirmed at the council’s first meeting on Thursday.

He will continue to be paid during his leave with an annual salary of $135,900.

Councillor Hautapu Baker said he wanted the public to be aware Sydney had no influence over the amount he would be paid.

The council made the decision about remuneration because they “believe in the idea that we are a team of 10 and we stick by each other,” he said.

Councillor Hautapu Baker said Mikaere Sydney had no influence over what he would be paid while he was on sick leave. Photo: David Hall/SunLive.

“I just don’t want what he’s receiving, while he’s technically out of commission, to fall negatively on him and his name, considering he’s been unable to debate, discuss, agree or disagree with the entire process.

“This [the salary] is a reflection of what we’ve agreed to in order to be a high performing team of ten.”

Mayor Mahé Dysdale said the council extended their best wishes to Sydney for a speedy recovery.

Tauranga mayor Mahé Dysdale said the council wishes Mikaere Sydney a speedy recovery. Photo: Alisha Evans/SunLive.

The council granted the leave of absence to prevent a by-election that would occur if a councillor is absent from four consecutive ordinary council meetings.

The council was mindful of preserving Sydney’s privacy and balancing that with the public interest in knowing the circumstances surrounding his absence from the council, the report about his leave said.

Sydney’s whānau supported the leave to give him time to recover and take up his duties in the future, the report said.

If he was unable to take up his position as the Te Awanui ward councillor after 31 December 2024, then he would need to notify the council’s chief executive that he wished to extend the leave or resign from his position.

The council would then consider an extended leave of absence if it was requested.

This is the first time Tauranga has had a Māori ward. Sydney was the clear winner in the Te Awanui Māori ward with 1429 votes.

He described himself as a “grandchild of Tauranga Moana”, and has been representing Tauranga’s rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna to ensure a bright future for them and further generations, according to his election bio on the Tauranga City Council election website.

Syndey’ said he is an active member of the community, a netball coach, Tauranga Netball director and kapa haka judge.

“I am a young leader in our moana who is across all iwi, hapū, marae and hāpori levels I have strong relationships throughout the Moana that are key to my success.”

Syndey’s priority was “weaving Māori culture into Tauranga City” so it could be a “responsible treaty partner,” he said in a video on the election website.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air