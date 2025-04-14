15-year-old sets off on hīkoi in support of Māori Wards

With Māori Wards on the chopping block in some Local Elections this year, one teen isn’t taking no for an answer.

With a sign reading “Moving forward together” and a green tick beside “Yes – Māori Wards”, 15-year-old Jack Karetai-Barrett (Ngāi Tahu) set off early from Whakatāne on foot, bound for Tauranga in support of Māori representation in local government.

“He’s a mountain biker, he’s a fit young man, and he’s quite confident,” Whakatāne Māori Ward councilor Toni Boynton told Te Ao Māori News.

Boynton (Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu) was hanging with Karetai-Barrett in the morning before his long hīkoi.

She explained this wasn’t the first time the young man took part in politics.

“He was part of the hīkoi with Te Rōpū Tautoko Māori in 2020, in collaboration with Action Station, to deliver the 11,000-signature petition, to change the legislation at that time. To remove the referendum, to remove the ability to have a pao because it was discriminatory.”

The council member believes he got the political itch from his māmā, Māwera Karetai.

“She has been an activist in her own right with other kaupapa, including the environment and so I think it was only natural that he came up wth this whakaaro himself.

“He’s also a part of our youth council for Whakatāne District Council, our kaunihera, and he saw this as a way of raising awareness with our rangatahi,” Boynton said.

Before heading off on his journey this morning, Karetai-Barrett’s final words to Boynton were short and simple.

“Can’t wait. It’s going to be amazing,” said the 15-year-old.

Whakatāne council and many others last year both chose to retain their Māori Wards, but the power is now in the hands of the locals on whether they want it or not.

“From the ninth of September through to October the eleventh, that is the period in which whānau are able to vote.

“We are advocating and Jack is advocating through his hīkoi, to raise awareness about this kaupapa for our whānau. To make sure that they are registered, make sure that they are able to vote, and that they do vote in support of Māori. Keeping our Māori wards,” said Boynton.