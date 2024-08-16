Trade Academy helps students leave school, apprenticeship ready

One Tree Hill College has joined forces with Kāinga Ora to renovate a former state house with invaluable hands-on experience.

The project is part of the school’s Trade Academy initiatives and has seen students actively involved in preparing the home for sale, blending classroom learning with practical training.

Under the guidance of Charlotte McKeon, a teacher at One Tree Hill College, the students have made significant progress after starting the work in June this year.

“We’ve framed out our windows and are now getting ready for our students to complete the insulation before we start lining the walls and move forward with our interior work, which is really exciting,” McKeon says.

She says the programme is not just about completing a project; it’s about preparing students like Imroz Ali and Dani Parker for future apprenticeships.

“It’s opened my eyes to the different varieties of trades,” Ali says.

Parker noted the challenges of entering a male-dominated industry, saying, “It’s really hard considering there are a lot of males in the industry, but very cool knowing that I can pursue something that not many women do in the trades.”

The students’ dedication has impressed their mentors, with many opting to work on Saturdays, a commitment that McKeon did not expect.

“They are enjoying the work and the experiences they are having, which has been very surprising to us.”

As the project nears completion, the house will be up for sale in November. The students are already looking forward to their next challenge, with a new project to begin in January.