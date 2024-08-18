Former meth addict says drugs concealed in food ‘accident waiting to happen’

This article was first published by Stuff.

A former meth addict of more than two decades has slammed anyone concealing drugs in food or drink items as “very dumb”.

Whilst addicted to methamphetamine Adrian Pritchard, 53, carried out “hundreds” of burglaries.

But after 10 years in prison for holding up a dairy owner at knife point, Pritchard worked to become sober and is now a community support worker who specialises in addiction.

“I didn’t deal all that much because users don’t usually make good dealers - you end up just using all of the meth yourself.

“What I will say is back in the ‘90s we were really careful about who we sold it to, but today people don’t care, they’ll sell to whoever will pay,” Pritchard told Stuff.

On Tuesday, Auckland City Mission announced that more than 440 families may have received meth-laced lollies in food parcels unknowingly distributed by their food bank.

The Rinda-branded pineapple lollies were donated to the mission at some point in July, with sampling showing they’re actualy 100% methamphetamine.

Three people – a child, a teenager and a charity worker – have since been taken to hospital as a result of tasting the lollies.

But the fact the meth had been concealed as a lolly in the first place meant it was an “accident waiting to happen”, Pritchard said.

“I’m horrified - and actually I’m angry too.

“Regardless of whether the lollies ending up at Auckland City Mission was an accident or not, what the hell are you doing putting that kind of thing in a lolly in the first place?”

Pritchard said he knew a meth addict of 20 years, who has 1.5g of meth a day.

“He’s a full grown adult who has been doing this for decades, so put that in the context of a child who gets hold of a lolly and even sucks it, it could kill them,” he said.

In 2023, 21-year-old Aiden Sagala died when he accidentally drank a beer that had been laced with meth.

“It’s really important that people know what they’re eating or drinking,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard was also concerned that the meth had even been able to enter New Zealand.

“Why didn’t it get picked up at the border? Alarm bells should have been set off. The whole situation is very disturbing.”

With the value of each lolly now sitting at approximately $1000, Pritchard was worried that those who received them would face a dilemma as to whether to hand them into police or sell them.

“There might be people out there who need the money more than anything else, so that’s a really hard thing that police are going to need to deal with.”

NZ Drug Foundation deputy executive director, Ben Birks Ang, also recognised that people who had come into possession of the meth lollies by accident would be facing a dilemma as to whether to give the lollies to police, consume them or sell them.

“That’s a really, really common dilemma that we talk about in addictions counselling.

“There’s a very blurry line between somebody who uses substances and somebody who may share and then supply at different points in time,” he said.

But Birks Ang urged anyone in possession of the lollies to remember that police are asking that they be bought in.

“If somebody is considering selling it, they need to consider that this would be selling a Class A substance, and that is illegal,” he said.

According to Birks Ang, the physical effects of methamphetamine can vary wildly depending on how much somebody takes.

“At a small amount - if somebody’s tasting it, for example - they might feel a little bit more energetic, a little more euphoric, they might feel irritable as well,” he said.

But in large doses, a person might have difficulty breathing, and feel like their heart is racing.

In very large amounts - such as are in the meth lollies - Birks Ang warned that there was a risk of dying.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.

You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

Addiction: where to get help

