National Iwi Chairs Forum concerned about appointments made by Paul Goldsmith

The National Iwi Chairs Forum says it is “deeply concerned” about recent appointments made by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Goldsmith announced last Friday that Stephen Rainbow was to be the new chief human rights commissioner. He also announced the new equal employment opportunities commissioner and race relations commissioner.

Since the announcement, Dame Naida Glavish (Ngāti Whātua) said she had received many calls “troubled” over Goldsmith appointments.

“The iwi chairs will be closely monitoring how the obligations of Te Tiriti o Waitangi are upheld, how Māori rights are protected, and ultimately, whether these newly appointed commissioners will genuinely advocate for Aotearoa New Zealand, or be swayed by the current coalition government.

“The issue isn’t that the incoming human rights commissioner has views — it’s that he is using one of the most critical roles in our nation to promote personal opinions on global matters that hold little relevance to the pressing challenges we face here at home.

“His statements risk being perceived as the views of Aotearoa New Zealand, which they are not.”

Glavish is referring to the controversy surrounding Rainbow earlier this week after it was revealed he had previously made pro-Israel posts on his personal Facebook page and was once accused of being “transphobic”, prompting an investigation by his then-employer Auckland Transport though he was later cleared in 2021.

The forum also showed similar concern over Dr Melissa Derby (Ngāti Ranginui) being appointed race relations commissioner.

“This is not an academic exercise. We are facing an onslaught of policy shifts that directly target Māori: te reo Māori, section 7AA, the Three Waters bill, Māori wards, the Māori Health Authority, and the foreshore and seabed issue.

“Additionally, proposals to place our mokopuna in boot camp-style environments are alarming.

“These appointments are not about fostering dialogue; they are about real decisions that will have real impacts,” Glavish said.