Voices in the Shadows: Musical unites Māori, Pacific and Palestinian cultures

Voices in the Shadows performers (L-R) Melissa Hudson, Kataraina Howden-Borell and Waimihi Rita-Matchitt. Photo / Rhayvon Mihaere - Reia Creative

A musical that unites Māori, Pacific and Palestinian cultures through a blend of traditional waiata, dance and poetry will feature at Rotorua’s Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival in September.

Directed by Wairea Company’s Rangipo Ihakara, The Voices in the Shadows, is a deeply moving performance, says production manager Kataraina Hamiora-Reweti in a release.

“The Voices in the Shadows delves into the rich stories of Māori, Pacific and Palestinian cultures, using art to evoke deep emotions.

“It challenges audiences to engage with and reflect on universal themes and experiences shared across these traditions.”

Voices in the Shadows director Rangipo Ihakara (centre) with (L-R) Faith Raroa and Vanessa Paraki of Wairea Company. Photo / Rhayvon Mihaere - Reia Creative

In light of the current political climate, including the ongoing genocide of Palestinian tamariki, Hamiora-Reweti says the production draws powerful parallels between these struggles and those experienced by Māori.

“Our shared histories of land confiscation, genocide, and language loss resonate deeply across Indigenous cultures worldwide. As Māori, we recognise the shared struggles that bind us with other Indigenous peoples.

“The presence of tamariki in the performance holds significant meaning, reminding us that resilience and perseverance are essential for us and future generations.”

Kerira Tapene. Photo / Rhayvon Mihaere - Reia Creative

The show features an ensemble of 30 performers, including music artists such as Kaaterama Pou, Rākai Whauwhau and violinist Hera Taiapa-Bell.

A leading place is also set aside for Tame Iti.

“Tame Iti plays a prominent role in the production, but each scene is carefully balanced.

“His presence is undeniably powerful, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have his time, expertise, and knowledge as an activist in this space.”

Tame Iti. Photo / Rhayvon Mihaere - Reia Creative

Ihakara and Iti have a “strong bond”, says Hamiora-Reweti, first working together on Tāwharautia Mataatua - a performance last year featuring Iti alongside the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra - and then earlier this year on Haki ātea - White Flags for the march to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

“Rangipo, grounded in te ao Māori, translates her vision into reality through her roles as an artist who has traversed festivals around the world, a kapa haka tutor across all ages, and a graduate of Kura Kaupapa Māori.”

Voices in the Shadows Trailer

The production weaves the different cultures together through new sounds, lighting and poetry in their reo taketake (Indigenous languages).

But Hamiora-Reweti says the show is not just about understanding the literal words but about feeling the emotions they convey.

“The show offers a unique opportunity for the audience to engage their minds in a different way. It demonstrates how our skills in Māori performing arts and kapa haka are transferable to the realm of theatre, creating a profound experience for all who attend.

“Whether it’s a single moment or the entire show, there’s something for each audience member to connect with.”

The Voices in the Shadows is on September 12 and 13 at Matangi Rau - Sir Howard Morrison Theatre, Rotorua.

Tickets are available at aronui.nz or Ticketmaster.



