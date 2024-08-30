King Charles III pays tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia’s ‘wisdom and compassion’

King Charles has paid tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia following his death in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement published online, the king described “the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades”.

“He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”

He said he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia, and extended “our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia’s whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss”.

The pair’s relationship was grounded in mutual respect and shared commitment to their people, with their roles often bringing them together for discussions on indigenous rights, cultural preservation, and the climate crisis.

Most recently, the pair met for Charles III’s coronation in May 2023.

In a private audience at Buckingham Palace, Kiingi Tuheitia presented King Charles with a series of taonga just hours out from his coronation.

The event reunited the sons of the two Queens who completed the Tainui settlement in 1995 after nearly 30 years apart.

It was the first time a British monarch apologised to Māori, and it remains the only piece of legislation signed here and in public by the late Queen Elizabeth.

“King Tuheitia wants to honour the friendship that has developed over some years between himself and King Charles, that most auspiciously began when the then Prince of Wales visited Tūrangawaewae marae,” Kīngitanga spokesman archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said at the time.

“From then until now there have been a number of exchanges between the two of them. And that friendship has developed and grown.”

“Of course, the friendship now takes a different form. It’s no longer a friendship between a king and the prince. It’s now a king and a king and this is to mark that change”.

Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII 1955 - 2024