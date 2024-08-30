Disability advocates demand transparency from minister

Disability advocates are calling for greater transparency from Disability Minister Louise Upston after leaked documents revealed plans to cut funding and limit access to essential disability support services.

Nick Ruane, a disability advocate, expressed deep concern over the impact these cuts could have on an already struggling community. “Our disabled community is doing it tough out there. They are struggling to access healthcare; they are struggling to access all the things that most people just take for granted,” Ruane said.

His view reflects the growing frustration among disabled individuals and their families, who rely on government support to meet their daily needs.

Open letter vs leaked documents

In response to the growing concern, Minister Upston released an open letter to the disabled community, attempting to reassure them there would be no immediate changes to the services and support they currently receive.

“I want to reassure you that there will be no immediate change to the services and support you receive. You will continue to get the funding, equipment, care, and other disability support you are eligible for,” the letter stated.

However, the leaked documents tell a different story. They disclose plans to reduce funding and limit access to key support areas, including the potential removal of supported living allocations for individuals no longer developing or maintaining skills. The documents also suggest a shift towards prioritising group or shared support over individual support, which could significantly impact those who require tailored, one-on-one care.

“Nothing about us, without us”

Ruane criticised these proposed changes, highlighting the extra burden they would place on families and caregivers. “That takes a lot of time, effort, and money to do those cares, and what we are saying now is that we are going to have to go back to that situation. We are not going to be compensated appropriately for doing all of those over-and-above extra care.”

In response to the government’s actions, Ruane is backing a parliamentary petition to move the funding for disability support from the Ministry of Disabled People (Whaikaha) back to the Ministry of Social Development. The petition has already garnered nearly 1000 signatures, reflecting widespread discontent within the disabled community.

Ruane emphasised the importance of involving disabled people in decisions that affect their lives, stating, “That was a decision that was taken without disabled people’s involvement. It was just done to us without whānau involvement. For disabled people, nothing about us without us is the most important thing for us.”