Land where Captain Cook first made contact has been handed back to Aboriginal Owners

In 1770, Captain Cook and his crew camped on the lands and waters of the Bubu Gujin, the Wyamburr clan of the Guugu Yimithirr nation after beaching the damaged Endeavour. Source: supplied to NITV.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei ātikata e NITV i Ahitereiria.

Traditional Owners on the Cape York Peninsula in far north Queensland are celebrating the historic return of Country where Captain James Cook once beached the damaged Endeavour.

In 1770, Cook and his crew spent 48 days repairing the beached Endeavour after damaging the ship on the Great Barrier Reef, marking the first recorded contact between First Nations people and the British explorer.

Now the place is among almost 3,000 hectares of Cape York Peninsula land that has been handed back to Traditional Owners.

Bubu Nubuun Aboriginal Corporation will take ownership and jointly manage the land with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS).

The agreement follows almost two decades of negotiations between Traditional Owners and the Queensland Government, under a long-running settlement process through The Cape York Peninsula Tenure Resolution.

Bubu Nubuun Aboriginal Corporation Director Betty Woibo said the corporation was deeply honoured to have Traditional Ownership recognised.

“This is a significant step towards self-determination and reconciliation, and we look forward to working in partnership with the state to care for Country,” Woibo said.

“We hope to create economic opportunities for our people, and ensure its protection for future generations.”

The transfer includes land from Endeavour River National Park, Endeavour River Resources Reserve, Mount Cook National Park, Keatings Lagoon Conservation Park and some unallocated state land.

Guugu Yimithirr people will formally receive title to land across the Cooktown area, including national parks, conservation areas and reserve land. Source: Supplied to NITV.

QPWS Deputy Director-General Ben Klaassen said the historic agreement will help protect significant cultural sites and threatened species in the area.

“This Country contains cultural sites of significant importance to the Traditional Owners [and] it supports rare and threatened species,” Klaassen said.

“The addition of land into Waalmbaal Birri (Endeavour River) National Park (CYPAL) will help protect the near threatened Cooktown fan palm and the vulnerable Endeavor River litter-skink.”

Klaassen said it will also provide greater economic opportunities for Traditional Owners through increased tourism.

“The spectacular landscape of the Finch Bay headland, next to the beach and mountains is an important addition to the national park,” he said.

“The transfer will allow us to upgrade the carpark, formalise the entry to the Waymbuurr Lookout walking track and provide a defined starting point for visitors taking the rugged track to the mountain top.

“We will work in partnership with the Bubu Nubuun Aboriginal Corporation on potential economic opportunities through increased tourism.”

Nā Emma Kellaway nō NITV.