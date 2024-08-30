Kiingi Tuheitia: Outpouring of tributes from politicians

Tributes from political parties are cascading in for Kiingi Tuheitia, who died peacefully on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was in Tonga when he received the news, and took to Facebook, writing the king had “left an indelible mark on our nation”.

“Kua riro atu rā a Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero te Tuawhitu. E Te Kiingi Māori, takoto mai i te arikitanga o te pō. Haere atu ra!

“Today, we mourn the loss of Kiingi Tuheitia. His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“I will remember his dedication to Aotearoa New Zealand, his commitment to mokopuna, his passion for te ao Māori, and his vision for a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect. I will also remember the kindness he showed me personally whenever I met with him at Tūrangawaewae,” Luxon wrote.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins wrote on social media he was “saddened and shocked” about the news.

“Having just celebrated the 18th anniversary of his coronation. Kiingi Tuheitia was a fierce and staunch advocate, voice and leader, not only for Māoridom — but for a better and more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“His commitment to the kaupapa was fearless and unwavering — that’s his legacy that we’ll all remember fondly.

“Haere ki ō tūpuna, okioki tahi ki ōu mātua,” Hipkins said.

This was seconded by the Labour Māori caucus.

Te Pāti Māori paid tribute, calling the King’s departure a huge loss for Māoridom and its members said Kiingi Tuhetia was resting in God’s hands.

“Kua whati a roto, kua pōhara te iwi Māori i tō wehenga. E Te Kiingi Māori Tuheitia, moe mai rā i roto i ngā ringaringa o Te Atua,” it said.

Act Party leader, David Seymour, took to Facebook and wrote on behalf of his party.

“I express my sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of the Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, and the Kingitanga movement. Our thoughts are with you,” Seymour wrote.

Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick called the Māori monarch Aotearoa’s “guiding star”.

“His legacy is one of unity, kindness and truly listening to understand. Kiingi Tuuheitia’s ability to deliver incisive, unapologetic, profound truths to open hearts and ears was a testament to how he navigated the world and embodied tino rangatiratanga. His deep passion for this planet and all who lived on it - from our tamariki, to the creatures in our oceans and forests - was palpable.

“Kiingi Tuheitia saw the nation we could be and invited us all to live up to it. Our love and thoughts are with his dear wife, Makau Ariki, whānau, Tainui Waka and the entire nation in mourning.

“Moe mai rā, e te rangatira. We all must continue to mahitahi in your legacy,” Swarbrick said in a statement.