‘You made everyone feel welcome’ - Ardern pays tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia

Kiingi Tuheitia and Jacinda Ardern meeting at Tūrangawaewae in 2018. Source / Kiingitanga

Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has led the political tributes to Kiingi Tuheitia this morning, as Aotearoa wakes to the news the Māori King has died.

Kiingi Tuheitia, the Māori king, has died while recovering from heart surgery just days after celebrating his 18th koroneihana.

Te Tari o Te Kiingitanga announced he died “peacefully, with his wife Makau Ariki and their children, Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngawai Hono I Te Po by his side.

In a statement posted to social media, Ardern thanked Te Kiingi for his tireless devotion to Māori.

“You have been an advocate for Māori, for fairness, justice and prosperity. You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope,” she said.

“You worked tirelessly on building understanding and knowledge of our shared history and in doing so, strengthening Aotearoa”, she continued.

“And amongst all of that, you made everyone feel welcome - including me. Ngā mihi nui, Kiingi. Rest easy now.”

In 2018, in Ardern’s capacity as Prime Minister, she met with Kiingi Tuheitia at Tūrangawaewae Marae, marking the beginning of their official relationship.

The pair met on multiple occasions after that, including Waitangi Day events and Koroneihana celebrations.

Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII 1955 - 2024