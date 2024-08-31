Kiingitanga confirms plans for Kiingi Tuheitia’s tangi: What you need to know

Late last night, Te Tari o te Kiingitanga issued an Instagram post laying out plans for how the late Kiingi Tuheitia will be remembered over the coming days.

The tangihanga, which began yesterday around noon, was one of two days reserved for Tainui Waka to come and pay their respects at Tūrangawaewae.

The second day, today, is also reserved for the iwi, which has kaitiaki of the Kiingitanga movement.

From Sunday, the first day of September, Tūrangawaewae will open up to allow more visitors from across the motu in to pay their respects.

To accommodate the thousands expected to attend and pay their respects, two pōwhiri will be held daily, at 8am and 2pm, to welcome people onto the marae.

Then, finally, on Thursday, September 5, Kiingi Tuheitia will be buried.

Planning to visit? Here’s what you need to know

The Kiingitanga has also issued a series of advisories for those mourning the loss of Kiingi Tuheitia who intend to visit Tūrangawaewae.

Visitors are advised to dress for warmth and bring a jacket or blanket, with the lowest forecast temperature over the tangihanga period set to be 7 degrees.

All attendees are asked to park at Hopuhopu, five kilometres north of Ngāruawāhia, where buses will ferry visitors from Kent Street to Tūrangawaewae Marae from 6am until pōwhiri proceedings conclude.

Waikato Police advised last night that road closures would be in effect around Tūrangawaewae and reiterated the likelihood of heavy traffic around Hopuhopu.