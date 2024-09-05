Central Hawke’s Bay retains Māori wards; mayor acknowledges Kingitanga

Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has voted to retain Māori wards with a close vote (5-4) after a robust debate.

“We have voted to affirm the historic decision we made in November for Tamatea Hawke’s Bay to retain a Māori Ward,” mayor Alex Walker said.

The council also congratulated Te Puhi Ariki Nga Wai Hono i te Pono on her succession while acknowledging her grief and the wider grief of te iwi Māori.

“Congratulations to the new queen. The sun is shining bright in Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay today and I take that as a good sign of a positive future,” Walker said.

“Kīngi Tūhetia left a legacy of unifying people across different sectors of society. I was lucky enough to meet him and he left a long-lasting impression on me with his vision and leadership for kotahitanga.”

Mayor Alex Walker meeting Kingī Tūhetia. Photo / Supplied

Those who voted in favour ofMāori wards were: Alex Walker, deputy mayor Kelly Annand, and other councillors Pip Burne, Kate Taylor, Exham Wichman.

Those who voted against were councillors Tim Aitken, Jerry Greer, Gerard Minehan and Brent Muggeridge.

Walker said democracy was shown around the council table today and she was proud of the decision.

“The decision on Māori wards speaks to who we are, speaks to who our people are, and speaks to who Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay is as a community,” she said.

“It is clear we need mana whenua to support the system to make this a community that thrives.”

A binding referendum will be held at the 2025 Local Government elections where the public will decide whether to retain or rescind the Māori ward.

“This meeting was about listening and learning the viewpoints of this community... this was not a court proceeding, we are not here to judge whether people are right or wrong. Everyone is right in this,” Walker said.

“Ultimately we all want what is best for central Hawke’s Bay.”