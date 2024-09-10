‘Disastrous’: Southland board chair belittles own council

The new chair of a troubled Southland board made statements about council finances, Māori land policy and “premature climate change modelling” before her appointment.

On August 19, Katie Allan gained the top role on the Oreti Community Board following the controversial overthrowing of the previous chair, a move largely disapproved by the public.

But a month before that took place, she made a fiery submission to Southland District Council’s long-term plan in her capacity as a ratepayer, while also a member on the board.

Allan began her five-page supporting document by saying the council was passing blame, congratulating itself, and unrealistically fixating on growth.

“Concern is mounting that SDC (Southland District Council) has lost its way in the bureaucratic maze of governance,” she wrote.

The council’s finances were deemed “disastrous”, with adoption of the draft labelled “lazy . . . reckless and cruel”.

In response to a question regarding the retention and use of Māori land, Allan was critical of what she said were policies based on race.

Her submission continued with an accusation the council’s membership with Local Government New Zealand needed to be cancelled because they had “sold ratepayers out to a racist elite”.

She questioned the council’s connection to regional development agency Great South, which she said was “obsessed with growth and premature climate change modelling”.

Allan concluded by urging the council to not be afraid to make decisions without experts telling them what to do, calling for “common sense” and stating she did not consent to the draft plan.

The plan was approved by staff on August 26.

Photo credit: ODT/Supplied. Caption: Oreti Community Board chair Katie Allan heavily criticised Southland District Council in a long-term plan submission.

In response to questions from Local Democracy Reporting, Southland District Council acting chief executive Vibhuti Chopra said Allan’s submission was read and considered along with more than 300 submissions.

The council was required under legislation to make sound decisions, she said.

“We are dealing with public money, and we are required to be transparent and accountable about how we intend to spend it.

“Expert opinion is important to ensure we are considering all aspects on complicated or technical issues.”

Chopra said the council always welcomed feedback on what it could do to improve consultation and engagement.

“Specific feedback on ways to enhance is always more constructive, though.”

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said work undertaken by her agency included supporting businesses with decarbonisation and monitoring emissions in the region.

“Climate change modelling is only undertaken if requested. It is not currently part of our mahi against the statement of intent.”

Local Government New Zealand was contacted but did not wish to comment.

Allan was scheduled to present her submission during the hearing process but was a late withdrawal due to sickness.

She was contacted for comment but is on leave until October 14.

The council confirmed Allan had not put in an application for her leave of absence, instead relaying she would be off due to personal reasons.

While there were no rules for how an application was lodged, it was typically made at a meeting before the leave of absence beginning.

