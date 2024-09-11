Treaty Principles Bill to go through six-month select committee process

ACT Party leader David Seymour says the coalition government was making sure to treat the Treaty Principles Bill "with the respect and dignity it deserves". Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

This article was first published by RNZ

ACT Party leader David Seymour has secured a full six month-long select committee process for his Treaty Principles Bill.

Cabinet agreed on Monday to the outline of what the Treaty Principles Bill will look like, along with the timing of the process, with the select committee due to report back in May next year.

That would take the ACT-led debate right past Rātana celebrations and Waitangi Day next year - when the government will likely be challenged again on the issue.

National MPs know their hands are tied to the coalition agreement, despite the party ultimately preferring it to be done and dusted.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka pointed out he was looking forward to getting through a range of legislation this term, including this Bill.

“It’s like any issue of controversy in the public domain, there’s lots of different views out there, we live in a democracy, people are entitled to express those views,” said Housing Minister Chris Bishop.

National MP Barbara Kuriger said a “truncated” process “would be good, because if it appears that it might not go anywhere then it’s a lot of talking that perhaps we don’t need”.

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins - who has called it a divisive debate - said the prime minister was the leader of the coalition and had options available to him to shut it down earlier.

“So you can have a first reading and not send it to a select committee, you can send it to a select committee for a period of 24-hours, report it back and then vote it down.

“The National Party could end this debate if they were of a mind to.”

Seymour would not say if National had requested a shortened select committee process, but he said the coalition was making sure to “treat the legislation with the respect and dignity it deserves”.

“Making sure that people get a real say on the Treaty Principles Bill through a proper length select committee, that’s really important to me.”

The confirmed outline of the Treaty Principles Bill saw a change from the original proposal that only mentioned ‘New Zealanders’ rights in relationship to the chieftanship of their lands and property.

Critics of the policy pointed out that Te Tiriti o Waitangi was an agreement specifically between the Crown and Māori

Hapū and iwi will now have specific recognition in the legislation, which Seymour hoped would allay some concerns.

“It accepts that hapū and iwi, not all Māori, but specific hapū and iwi had existing property rights on February 6th 1840. That’s a matter of specific fact rather than a categorisation of people,” said Seymour.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said it was not for Seymour to say where hapū and iwi should be.

“The fact that he’s changing and trying to amend to placate general public isn’t going to cut it. It’s a pig, it’s dressed up as a pig, and it’s still a pig.”

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono said: “Māori don’t want this Bill, the best thing he can do is actually chuck it in the bin.”

Labour’s spokesperson for Māori development Willie Jackson said Seymour’s motives could not be trusted, “and this Bill should be thrown straight out”.

Fellow Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel also challenged the prime minister, saying Christopher Luxon should “show leadership and he should just squash this Bill where it stands now he’s wasting everyone’s time”.

The prime minister has continued to state that it was a compromise.

“Honestly, people are focused on the economy, they’re focused on law and order, they’re focused on public services.

“I appreciate that there is an ACT party position that is very different from the National Party position, but what we have as I’ve said, and I’ve been very pragmatic and up front about it, we have a compromise, that’s reflected in the coalition agreement.”

Lillian Hanly of RNZ