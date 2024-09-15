Encanto Reo Māori hits cinemas as Te Wiki o te Reo Māori starts

This article was first published by Stuff.

Growing up, Hinetu Dell never thought she would see a Disney movie in te reo.

Now the actor and haka stalwart, from Ngāti Porou and Te Whānau a Apanui, is the voice of Abuela Alma, the centre of the Madrigal whānau in the Māori language version of Disney’s Oscar-winning animation, Encanto.

Encanto Reo Māori is a celebration of ahi kā - a pā environment where a village thrives. It is a collaboration of Colombian and Māori culture with similarities that celebrate community, intergenerational knowledge and respect for elders.

The film began screening in select cinemas across Aotearoa on Thursday, in time for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori which started on Saturday.

Hinetu Dell is the voice of Abuela Alma, the centre of the Madrigal whānau. Photo / Disney / Supplied

Speaking to Stuff, Dell said: “I was born in 1948 so I’ve seen a lot in my 76 years, and the transition of the reo into these spaces is extremely beneficial to the Māori people and to the world.

“All the grandchildren know about Disney, so it’s got to be a plus for them.”

Translations for the film were completed by renowned mātanga reo, Pānia Papa and Leon Blake. Encanto is less focused on a particular mita (dialect) but rather seeks to connect as many people to te reo Māori as possible.

Colombian consultant Mauricio Lozano, who hails from the Amazon, and multilinguist Hana Mereraiha have ensured the Spanish language is honoured throughout the film.

Te Waimarie Ngatai-Callaghan (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Whakaue, Tainui) makes her debut as the voice of the quirky female lead, Mirabel Madrigal.

The relationship between Abuela Alma and Mirabel is an essential part of the plot, closely mirroring the dynamics between “a kuia and her brood”, Dell said.

Stepping into the role alongside Ngatai-Callaghan was “a blessing”, Dell said, as she knew Ngatai-Callaghan’s father.

For Te Waimarie Ngatai-Callaghan, the voice of Mirabel Madrigal, “sharing our reo Māori to the world was definitely a highlight”. Photo / Disney / Supplied

“So the connection had already been forged quite a while ago and we just fell into those spaces. It’s very important because you’re talking about genealogy and we both come down the same lines.

“For us to be able to come together in the year 2024, I must express my thanks to Disney for allowing that to happen.”

The film’s core theme of family is one that closely resonates with Māori, Dell said.

“We try very hard to maintain our family, iwi, and hapū relationships. I want audiences to take away from the film that warmth of the family, irrespective of its ups and downs.

“While the grandmother and the mokopuna had their moments, they didn’t forget they were still a family… So once again, this is where Disney comes in, without realising it, they are allowing us to maintain those relationships.”

Ngatai-Callaghan said, while she enjoyed the process and being part of Disney, “sharing our reo Māori to the world was definitely a highlight”.

“I’m still on a high from the premiere,” she said. “I mean, I was pretty much cringing at myself the whole time.

“But seeing all my whānau, I saw some roimata coming down, some tissues being pulled out, that was the whole beauty of it. It was a proud moment. I got a lot of congratulations.”

Encanto Reo Māori is produced in Aotearoa by Matewa Media's Tweedie Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley. Photo / Disney / Supplied

Encanto Reo Māori is produced in Aotearoa by Matewa Media’s Tweedie Waititi who was also the producer and director, alongside producers Chelsea Winstanley, Mia Henry-Teirney and music director Pere Wihongi.

The style and fast-paced elements of Encanto, composed by Oscar-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda, aim to speak directly to tamariki who “thrive and walk confidently in an ever-changing world”.

Encanto Reo Māori is the fifth film re-versioned into te reo Māori to be developed and produced by Matewa Media in association with Walt Disney Animation Studios. The previous four films are Disney’s Moana, The Lion King, Frozen and Disney/Pixar film Coco.

“Although this has been the most challenging film of them all, it’ll pull on the heartstrings, make you laugh and cry all in the one breath,” Waititi said.

“Encanto Reo Māori is Disney’s most culturally diverse production to date. It is an opportunity for us to embrace the many expressions of Māoritanga, and celebrate the magic of being Māori,” Winstanley and Henry-Teirney said.

Encanto Reo Māori opened in participating cinemas across Aotearoa on Thursday, September 12. The full cast list can be found here.

- Stuff



