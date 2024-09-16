South Auckland gets $3.2m boost for community sports facilities

Colin Dale Park Raceway will feature many track options for multi wheeled sports. (Supplied)

A multi-purpose raceway facility is on track to becoming the premier destination for motorsport in New Zealand after receiving a $2.5 million funding boost.

The Colin Dale Park KartSport development was one of 18 recipients that received a chunk of Auckland Council’s $13.6m boost from its Sports and Recreation Facilities Grant.

South Auckland recipients received $3.2m of the funding for tennis and netball courts in Karaka, the refurbishment of the Papakura Tennis and Squash Club, the Te Pou Herenga Waka Ama Club in Manurewa and Colin Dale Park raceway.

With stage one of construction underway since April, the $6m Colin Dale Park International Raceway will feature a race track built to international CIK-FIA Karting standards and it will be able to host multiple wheeled sporting activities, training, leisure and competition.

It’s expected to cater for all manner of wheeled sports, including kart sport, roller skating, cycling, radio-controlled cars, e-scooters, motorcycles and bucket bikes, drift bikes and trikes, and blokarts.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said their grant funding will help more Aucklanders to participate in community sport and recreation activities.

“Aucklanders from all walks of life love to stay active through sport,” Hills said.

“From community sport, right up to winning gold medals at the Olympics, sport and recreation is something we can all get involved in.”

Stage one of construction has been underway since April. (Supplied)

Colin Dale Park Kartsport Development Charitable Trust chair Anita Kinsman said they were delighted with the grant from council.

“It is essential to get our facility to an operational stage, without the funding there won’t be a facility of this kind,” Kinsman said.

The rest of the $3.5m funding required for the project would be raised by the community, she said.

Kinsman said stage one of construction included laying tracks, adding safety requirements and a new building for meetings.

Stage two will include the building of club rooms, lighting, coverage and a storage facility.

Council received 55 applications for the funding, for a total of $40.7m, but only 18 of the 24 shortlisted applicants received grants.

Councillor Angela Dalton, the committee’s deputy chair, says the significant investment into sports facilities recognised the ongoing need for high-calibre sports organisations and facilities in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Non council-owned facilities are crucial to Auckland’s sport and recreation facility network as they meet evolving demands for sporting opportunities.”

The Colin Dale Park Kartsport Development Charitable Trust, in conjunction with Auckland Council, secured a lease on the Colin Dale Park site in 2021, and since then council has undertaken significant base infrastructure work, access, drainage, power and parking.

Once completed, the raceway would open seven-days and would cater for all age groups and a diverse range of wheeled activities and competition.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.