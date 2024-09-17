Wellington mayor Tory Whanau now walks to work after selling car to pay bills

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau now walks to work after selling her car to help pay the bills due to growing economic pressure despite earning $189,000 pa.

Whanau said she was also “feeling the crunch” in an interview with Newstalk ZB’s Nick Mills about the mood of Wellington in the cost of living crisis.

“We are feeling a bit low at the moment, we’ve been hit by a number of things. Obviously, the economic downturn, public service cuts, the cost of living, people aren’t spending money and that has shown up in closures and whatnot.

When Mills asked Whanau if she “actually” feels the economic challenges, she acknowledged her privilege.

“I don’t want to downplay the privilege that I have right? I am the mayor of the city I have a house and i’m very thankful for that.

“However I’ve just sold my car recently to help pay the bills and I walk to work again. My mortgage rates have doubled in the last few years. So I’m feeling the crunch as well but I also acknowledge the privilege I have.”

Tory Whanau’s salary increased 3.7% to $189,000 in July.

Whanau was discussing her plans to revitalise the capital. She’s planning to host a New Year’s Eve festival, a fashion event held by local designers, and create more parklets for local businesses.

Wellington businesses have faced economic challenges recently, with many iconic businesses shutting down.

- Stuff