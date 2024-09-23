Rotorua and Hasbro launch Monopoly Rotorua edition

Rotorua’s famous Te Puia geysers will set you back around ₩400 in a new edition of Monopoly themed after Aotearoa’s capital of tourism.

The Monopoly Rotorua Edition board, released in partnership with Winning Moves (the official licensee of Hasbro) and RotoruaNZ, will include famous tourist attractions with the Agrodome and Skyline Rotorua, Rotorua Rafting, and Whakarewarewa Forest.

The limited-edition game will include te reo Māori and showcase Rotorua’s rich cultural heritage including the city’s famous landmarks, geothermal attractions, and established businesses.

Game tokens representing the Rotorua experience include a whitewater raft, mountain bike, Skyline Luge, and the i-SITE clock tower.

“This isn’t just a board game; it’s a celebration of Rotorua’s culture, language, and heritage. Monopoly Rotorua allows players to connect with our region’s stories and language, bringing a piece of Rotorua into homes worldwide,” RotoruaNZ visitor services and experience head Graham Brownrigg.

RotoruaNZ is a council-controlled organisation (CCO) responsible for the district’s tourism sector and economic development. Its work focuses on developing the Rotorua economy and it works in partnership with iwi, private sector businesses, community organisations, and local government.

One of the businesses featured is the five-star hotel, Pullman Rotorua.

“This is a great initiative to showcase Rotorua and the amazing places it has to offer. Rotorua definitely deserves its own Monopoly game.” Pullman Rotorua general manager Israel Suarez-Guido said.

The board game will be sold at Rotorua i-SITE Visitor Information Centre on Fenton Street and by local businesses that are part of the game.

MaiRotorua.com and Mai Rotorua social media channels will provide updates on where to buy.

The game will be available while supplies last and pre-sales and shipping within New Zealand will be available at MaiRotorua.com from September 26.