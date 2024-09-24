Kaikōura youth hopeful for work after slow winter

Kaikōura youth have been learning about traffic management. Photo: supplied by Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs

Kaikōura’s younger job seekers have been brushing up their skills and experience, in anticipation of a busy summer.

With few jobs available, as the tourist town comes out of the winter hibernation, Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) co-ordinator Aysia McMillan says her focus has been placing young people in work experience.

‘‘It is quiet on the jobs front at the moment, but we are starting to pick up again.

‘‘Because there hasn’t been a lot of work, we have been running our employability programme withMSD (Ministry of Social Development) clients and getting them work experience to try to get them into a routine.’’

She said young people have been getting work experience with local electricians, painters and butchers.

‘‘We are hoping it will lead into paid work once the season picks up. I think that work experience is key.’’

Extra support is being offered to young people already placed in jobs to make them more employable, including barista and liquor control training.

‘‘It is giving them more skills to keep them employed,’’ McMillan said.

‘‘If they have barista skills they can get more daytime hours and with a liquor control qualification they can get more evening hours.’’

She is continuing to work with Te Hā o Mātauranga (Learning in Kaikōura) to support young people obtain their drivers’ licences.

A defensive driving course is now offered in Kaikōura, through Wellington-based Street Talk, to help speed up the process.

‘‘But there is still a four month wait. It doesn’t seem to have changed too much,’’ she said.

Driving instructor Robby Roche, who is also a Kaikōura district councillor, has been advocating for a driver testing centre in the town and was due to meet with Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith to discuss the idea.

But for now, the youth face a three-hour return trip to Blenheim to sit their driving tests.

Ten people were recently supported to obtain their class 2 truck licence, while first aid courses are also being offered.

Siara Harmon sits her class 2 truck licence. Photo: supplied by Kaikōura Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs

Lifeguard training has also been arranged in Blenheim, before the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre opens for the summer season in November.

‘‘I do believe employers are open to employing local youth and they are getting more on board, knowing they have that support with MTFJ,’’ McMillan said.

‘‘It has been around for more than three years now, so it is well established.’’

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said it was an uncertain time for employers, with the ongoing recession.

The Kaikōura MTFJ programme was contracted for 38 sustainable (at least 91 days), full-time employment placements, for the year to June 30 and placed 48 people, including 44 youth.

