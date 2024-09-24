Marae keen to re-engage with council

Hurunui-o-Rangi representative Marama Fox told Carterton councillors the door was open to discuss a way forward. PHOTO/EMILY IRELAND

Almost a year has passed since Carterton District Council failed to establish a Māori ward, shattering the relationship with its marae.

As Hurunui-o-Rangi Marae representative Marama Fox exited the council chambers that day, she told elected members that unhappy tears from ancestors were raining down on them.

Tears of pain and betrayal.

Since then, Fox’s chair has remained empty.

That is until this week when Fox presented in the council’s public forum.

She said that since the unsuccessful bid for a Māori ward, the marae had been trying to re-engage with Carterton District Council, but felt these efforts had been “stonewalled”.

In June, the marae sent a letter to the council accepting an invitation to revisit and restrengthen the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

Fox said the council’s “wonderful staff” had reached out and offered to meet but each time, it had either been postponed or delayed.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Fox read the letter to elected members and said the marae was keen to re-engage, but remained deeply disappointed in last year’s Māori ward decision.

The motion to establish a Māori ward last year was in a deadlock with councillors Robyn Cherry-Campbell, Lou Newman, Brian Deller, and Dale Williams in support, and Steve Cretney, Steve Gallon, Steve Laurence, and Grace Ayling voting against.

Mayor Ron Mark abstained from the vote and so the status quo of no Māori ward remained.

A second vote was held at which Williams changed his vote to break the deadlock, but this vote was later deemed procedurally invalid.

Under council’s Standing Orders, a similar motion to one that has already been lost, or one directly negating it, cannot be presented.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Fox asked Williams why he changed his vote at the time and whether he was coerced to do so.

Williams said he believed at the time that a clear result was needed to move forward, “so as deputy mayor, I offered to change my vote to make it happen”.

“As was confirmed later, a tie actually meant the status quo remained, so I didn’t need to change my vote and it’s a decision I will always regret.”

Fox said the offer for elected members and staff to meet at Hurunui-o-Rangi Marae to discuss a way forward remained open.

“We are keen to do it. We would like to have our voice around the table.”

Those who voted against the establishment of a Māori ward said they could not support the decision without the consensus of the community.

After October 12, 2025, legislation would allow Carterton District Council to resolve to hold a poll to establish a Māori ward, if they wanted.

The result of the poll would be binding on a council for two local government terms.

Of those currently enrolled to vote in Carterton, 4% were on the Māori roll.

In South Wairarapa, about 5% were on the Māori roll and in Masterton, about 9% were on the Māori roll.

