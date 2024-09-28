How Auckland Museum plans to get more Pacific visitors

Some of the village of Tāmaki Paenga Hira that contributed to Matafatafa Aho. Photo / Supplied / LDR

The museum with one of the world’s largest collection of Pacific artefacts is wanting to make sure the very people whose cultural heritage is on display also feel welcome to visit.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira recently celebrated the launch of its Pacific strategy, Matafatafa Aho (The Dawn Rising) which is the result of two years of consultation and development.

Sarah McLean-Orsborn, who chairs the Pacific Advisory Group (PAG), says given the museum has one of the largest Pacific collections in the world, future planning should also include Pacific peoples.

“Auckland War Museum is not just working with artefacts from the Pacific, but is working with Pacific communities to make sure engagement stays, [and] that Pacific people can see that the museum is a place for them.”

Pacific Advisory Group chair, Sarah McLean-Orsborn. Photo / LDR

She says the very name of “Auckland War Memorial” can be off-putting for Pasifika.

“It doesn’t entice Pacific peoples, but the fact that we have so many Pacific artefacts here, we want Pacific communities to feel like it is a place for them,” she says.

“A lot of what we’re wanting to do is help keep our community measina (culture treasures), within our communities and so they can preserve it for future generations.

“So also thinking about like, yes, we have artefacts here, but there are also traditional skill sets that we also need to think about how we pass down, and the museum being a conduit for these activities is also a really beautiful outcome too.”

Auckland Museum’s Teu Le Va Manager, Olivia Taouma, says it’s been an immense privilege being the author of the plan.

“It has been my honour to have been the key receptor of all those involved, who have shared their Pasifika dreams, aspirations, challenges, issues, thoughts, knowledge, experience, for … maybe two years to get to this point where we are today,” says Taouma, who gave a special acknowledgment to Pacific Curator Fuli Pereira.

Auckland Museum’s Teu Le Va manager, Olivia Taouma. Photo / Supplied / LDR

Matafatafa Aho maps out a five-year vision for Pacific engagement at the museum and Auckland Museum Director of Collections and Research, Catherine Hammond, says the strategy reaffirms the museum’s commitment to the city’s Pacific communities.

“It sets a pathway to create change, so we are guided by a comprehensive and transparent plan that will help ensure that we act in both an intentional and a reciprocal way together, that we are ready to serve new generations of Pacific people and make this a welcoming space for all of you.”

Auckland Museum Director of Collections and Research, Catherine Hammond. Photo / Auckland University Press / LDR

Taouma says the plan supports Auckland Council’s wider strategy of building a more cohesive city and aligns with the Ministry of Pacific Peoples’ Pacific Aotearoa Lalanga Fou report.

“All of this that we have written has come first and foremost from a place of Pacific principles and Pacific values.

“The museum is a place where Pacific people [can] feel connected and valued and the museum contributes to thriving Pasifika cultures.

“We are excited to see Matafatafa Aho actioned and the dreams for our Pasifika peoples realised step by step on this journey towards 2029.”