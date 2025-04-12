Empowering generations: Pacific elders and youth forge stronger bonds with Auckland Museum

Celebrating culture and connection in the heart of the Pacific collection – Pacific Collection Access Project. Photo / Auckland Museum

Community leaders are working to establish stronger connections between Pacific communities and the Auckland Museum, facilitating engagement with their cultural heritage.

The Ōtara-Papatoetoe and Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Boards have supported unique visits for local elders to explore the museum’s Pacific collection as part of a wider effort to improve access and representation.

At the same time, young Pacific voices are elevated through new leadership roles on the museum’s Pacific Advisory Group.

Bringing heritage closer to home

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, chair of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, says that recent trips for local elders reflect a long-standing desire to make the museum more accessible to Pacific communities.

“There was a strategy to make the museum more accessible, and we suggested either bringing the collection out South or bringing people into the museum,” Apulu says.

A staff member from the local board further developed the idea, organising two trips for elderly groups to visit the museum’s Pacific collection.

“She works with a lot of our elderly groups. So she had organised two trips for elderly people in our area to go to the museum and see the Pacific collection. Of course, I went on one of those trips with the groups, and our elderly mātua - our Māori, Pacific, and some of our Asian community - were there,” Apulu says.

Chair of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, Apulu Reece Autagavaia, joins elders on a special visit to the Pacific collection. Photo / Apulu Reece Autagavaia, Facebook

“It was really cool because some of them lived in Central Auckland back in the 70s and 80s, and so they had clippings, news clips from back then and photos and so forth. They recognised a lot of those faces, either family or church friends and so forth.“

They started sharing stories, and it’s a really beautiful way for them to see our history being kept by the Auckland Museum. It’s really important that the museum does have these opportunities.”

Apulu hopes the partnership will grow and facilitate bringing parts of the collection to South Auckland.

“I want to see if we can do that. Otherwise, I’m more than happy to take our elderly into the museum, and it’s a nice way for a day out for them, but it also ensures that they know that our heritage in Auckland is being looked after.”

Pacific youth shaping museum’s future

Youth involvement is central to Auckland Museum’s future, mainly through its new five-year Matafatafa Aho Pacific Delivery Plan. It integrates Pacific youth voices into top-level decision-making and acknowledges their role in guiding the museum’s direction.

With two dedicated youth seats on its Pacific Advisory Group, the museum actively involves young Pacific leaders in shaping exhibitions, outreach, and strategic planning.

Olivia Taouma, Pule Le Vā at Auckland Museum, says, “In Aotearoa, and especially in Tāmaki Makaurau (where we have the largest population of Pacific peoples in the country), Pacific peoples are young - with a median age of 25 years.

“As kaitiaki of the most significant Pacific collections in the country and among the most important in the world, Auckland Museum acknowledges our responsibility to serve and reflect this demographic.

Pule Le Vā at Auckland Museum, Olivia Taouma, leads Pacific engagement at the museum, centring community voices. Photo / Auckland Museum

“We are committed to upholding Teu Le Vā through our new five-year Matafatafa Aho Pacific Delivery Plan, which places Pacific communities, and thus youth, at the centre of our engagement approach. As part of this, two of the 10 positions on our Pacific Advisory Group (PAG) are dedicated to youth representatives.

“The PAG exists to advise the Chief Executive, Trust Board, and executive leadership on matters relating to Pacific peoples, and these youth members play a vital role in bringing forward the unique perspectives, priorities and aspirations of younger Pacific peoples.”

Taouma says Pacific youth have been part of the PAG since 2016, highlighting Auckland Museum’s commitment to genuine partnership and a forward-thinking approach to engaging Pacific communities.

This engagement spans Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa, and the wider Pacific through initiatives such as the Pacific Museums Network, Te Aho Mutunga Kore textile centre, Pacific Language Week programming, and the Ngā Kākano series.

The next Ngā Kākano talanoa on 29 April will explore the legacy of the Polynesian Panthers, featuring Melani Anae, Tigilau Ness, and Reverend Alec Toleafoa, in in conversation with new PAG youth member ‘Alakihihifo Vailala.

Youth voice at the table

Vailala, the political reporter at Pacific Media Network (PMN), is stepping into one of the new youth roles on the Pacific Advisory Group, with her term beginning on 29 April. She will help advise museum leadership on Pacific engagement.

Vailala says that joining the governance group feels both empowering and humbling.

“I’ve always advocated for having a seat at the table. Now I actually have one,” she says.

‘Alakihihifo Vailala steps into a youth leadership role as the Pacific Advisory Group’s youth representative, bringing Pacific rangatahi voices to the table. Photo / Auckland Museum

“This is my opportunity to live the dreams my ancestors had because I’m living their prayers.”

She hopes to encourage more young people to step forward for leadership roles, even when self-doubt arises.

“Sometimes we think, ‘What if we’re not good enough?’ But I always tell people: just go for the opportunity - just do it - because look at me now.”

Vailala says her appointment comes at a crucial time, as the Auckland Museum’s Pacific section is set to close for a major redevelopment.

“If you’re familiar with the Pacific section in the Auckland Museum, that entire section will be put to rest in July, so you have until then to view those artefacts,” she says.

She says the new exhibition may take several years to complete.

“This is your last chance to view these artefacts before they’re put to rest. So yes, head there before July to check out the last bit of our Pacific section at the Auckland Museum.”

The museum has confirmed the closure of the Pacific section and announced that the redevelopment of the Pacific galleries and Te Marae Ātea Māori Court will begin in 2025/26, following preliminary scoping work conducted last year.

A spokesperson for the museum says, “Regarding the Pacific section closing, we’ll be coming out with more info soon. Initial scoping and engagement began last year, and the next step will be the decant of taonga in 2025/26. As planning continues, we don’t yet have a start date.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air