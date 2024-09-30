Navigating Pacific mental health with cultural understanding

Pacific communities need to have more conversations about mental health. Photo: RNZ/Michelle Tiang

This article was first published by RNZ.

Mental health in Pasifika communities is an urgent but often stigmatised topic, clouded by feelings of taboo, shame, and confusion.

In New Zealand, many Pacific peoples find themselves disconnected from mainstream mental health services, which often overlook the importance of cultural context.

To better understand this issue, RNZ Pacific spoke with Dr Samuel Manuela, a senior psychology lecturer at Auckland University who specialises in Pacific psychology; Dr Sarah Kapeli, a psychology Lecturer at Auckland University; and Talisa Gan-Setu, a Pacific honours student, to discuss the importance of mental health awareness within Pasifika communities.

Breaking silence

When discussing the necessity of mental health awareness in Pacific communities, Dr Kalepi says there is a strong need for open dialogue.

“It’s really important for our Pacific communities because a lot of the time, we actually just don’t talk about it.

“We need to be starting more of those conversations, and sometimes we simply don’t know how to do that. We don’t know who to turn to.”

Dr Manuela says there are a range of complexities introduced by intergenerational differences across Pacific families.

“We have elders who come here from the Pacific, live with us, and may have different ideas around mental health and well-being.

“Learning how to be open and have those conversations across generations is important, so we can all support each other.”

Talisa Gan-Setu added a future-oriented perspective.

“I talk a lot about how our young Pasifika are going to be our future policymakers, and so it’s good for us young people to know for now - and the future - how mental health manifests.

“How it interacts with each family dynamic, each relationship we have.”

Culture and mental health

Cultural beliefs significantly shape how mental health is understood and addressed in Pasifika communities.

“Culture can nuance and shape the way we experience and understand aspects of our mental health.

“Some people might see things in a more spiritual dimension, so understanding the difficult experiences people have may be seen as a spiritual disturbance,” Dr Manuela says.

“There may be a disruption to important relationships, and it’s about understanding those experiences…it gives you insight into how to support someone else’s mental health.”

There is great diversity in the Pacific experiences with mental health, Dr Kapeli says.

“Our experiences can be a lot different to our young people who may have been born in Aotearoa,” she said, stressing the need for inclusive talks-talanoa-to address these differences.

Dr Manuela says that many Pasifika clinical psychologists and students are adopting innovative practices by integrating cultural values into their work, bridging the gap between clinical support and cultural understanding.

“If we have a deeper understanding of our own cultural perspectives and how that shapes mental health beliefs,” he explained, “we can better support people experiencing difficult situations.”

Building support

Dr Manuela said there is a dual role of family as both a source of stress and support.

As mental health discussions evolve, fostering understanding and providing accessible support are crucial.

“Understanding that family is such an important dimension overall with mental health and wellbeing allows us to work within our families to strengthen mental health,” he said.

Tips and tricks for promoting mental well-being

1. Have intentional conversations

As Dr Kapeli says it is important to engage in honest discussions. Open up about your feelings rather than dismissing them. Take the time to share what’s really going on. Don’t just brush everything off as being fine. People do listen.

2. Check in regularly

Dr Manuela suggests a simple “hello” can go a long way. Regularly check in with loved ones and remind them you care. Sometimes a heartfelt “I love you” is all it takes to make someone feel supported and acknowledged.

3. Stay mindful, personable and open-minded

Talisa Gan-Setu advises being aware of your own feelings and those of others. Approach conversations with an open heart and mind to better understand each other.

By embracing these practices, we can create a more supportive environment for mental wellbeing.

Do you need help, or want to talk?

Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline - 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

