Rotorua Hospital’s delayed children’s ward officially opened

This article was first published by RNZ.

The delayed refurbished children’s ward at Rotorua Hospital was officially opened on Tuesday morning.

The opening of the redeveloped unit was delayed after work paused in February for costs to be reviewed.

The children’s unit was part of a $6m redevelopment of the hospital’s women, child, and family facilities and included improvements in both staff and patient facilities.

Improvements for patients include negative pressure rooms, enhanced air change systems, and more ensuite bathrooms in the perinatal and children’s units.

Improvement for staff included office and storage area redesigns to better meet clinical, communication and privacy requirements.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said “fit-for-purpose infrastructure” was essential for providing better access, timeliness and quality healthcare.

“The upgrade ensures these services meet current standards and, just as important, provides a comfortable place for patients and whānau during what is often a stressful time,” he said.

“With a fast-growing population, making improvements to infrastructure now is critical to delivering high quality health services in the years to come.”

The children’s unit was originally built in the 1960′s.

- RNZ