Haka controversy: East Coast rugby supporters warned not to haka with team

Controversy is brewing in Ngāti Porou rugby circles after the only iwi team in the Heartland Championship says it was told by rugby authorities its supporters are banned from joining in their pre-game haka, ahead of its clash with Wairarapa-Bush in Ruatoria today.

Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union CEO Leroy Kururangi took to social media to highlight the issue and ask whānau to refrain from taking part in the haka.

“As the only iwi team in the competition, we take immense pride in our haka,” Kururangi said Friday on Instagram.

“It’s not just a pregame ritual; it connects us to our whakapapa, our history, our whenua, and our supporters.”

If they don’t fall in line, Kururangi said the team had been warned it faces potential punishment, including possible exclusion from the competition.

“In relation to Heartland Competition Rule 5.1.8 on Cultural Challenges (i.e. Haka), we have been advised that NPEC Rugby Union must comply or risk breaching regulations. This could result in fines, loss of points, or even removal from the competition.”

The warning has meant Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union has now been put in the position of asking whānau to refrain from performing the haka with the team, he said.

“This means that tamariki, rangatahi, or any person other than the 23 players will not be allowed to enter the field of play and participate in the pre-match haka. Our Heartland team has been informed of their responsibility when performing the haka, and now we ask our Ngati Porou whanau to adhere to these rules as well.”

Te Ao Māori News has approached NZR for comment.