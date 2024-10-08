Live: APRA Silver Scroll Awards Kaitito Kaiaka 2024 get underway

The APRA Silver Scroll Awards Kaitito Kaiaka 2024 is set to kick off at 8pm in Pōneke | Wellington.

Among those nominated for the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka are Stan Walker, Aaradha, and Anna Coddington.

A total of 20 songs have been nominated for the main award, curated by a panel of New Zealand APRA members, which includes songwriters, producers, and performers.

Additionally, five songs have been shortlisted for the APRA Maioha Award, which celebrates waiata reo Māori.

The list was determined by a panel of four judges recognised for their expertise in Māori composition and songwriting.

Panellists have been voting for their top picks in each category since the nominees were announced in June, culminating in the awards show tonight.

RNZ is broadcasting the event live from the St James Theatre in Pōneke Wellington from 8pm. You can watch along at the top of this article.

APRA Maioha Award Top 5:

‘Apakura’s Call (Remember Me)’ written by Victor Sulfa, performed by Hawkins featuring Maria Te Aukaha Huata

‘He Aho’ written by Tawaroa Kawana performed by TAWAZ

‘He Rei Niho’ written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why

‘I Am’ written by Stan Walker*, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin**, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing, **Universal Music Publishing)

‘Māori Ki Te Ao’ written by Stan Walker*, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing)

APRA Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka Top 20:

‘A World Without You’ written by Alayna Powley and Devin Abrams*, performed by alayna (*Universal Music Publishing)

‘Been and Gone’ written and performed by Louis Baker and Wallace Gollan* (*Mushroom Music Publishing)

‘Boy’ written and performed by P.H.F

‘Choose Me’ written by Katie Everingham and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Dateline

‘I Like To Be Alone’ written by Augusta Daisy Chalmers Larkin, Lily Paris West, and Abraham Hollingsworth, performed by Mermaidens

‘Jenny Greenteeth’ written by Chelsea Prastiti, Michael Howell, Tom Dennison, and Adam Tobeck, performed by Skilaa

‘Kārearea’ written by Mohi Allen, Noema te Hau III, and Rukuwai Allen, performed by MOHI

‘Kātuarehe’ written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau, Ruth Smith, Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington

‘Learning’ written by Jordan Rakei*, Linden Jay Berelowitz, Mike Lesirge**, performed by Jordan Rakei (*Sony Music Publishing, **Universal/MCA Music Publishing)

‘Māhoe me Patatē’ written by Emily and Charles Looker, performed by Aro

‘March 12′ written by Rebecca Mason Melrose and Harry Huavi, performed by Haz and Miloux (Big Pop Music Publishing)

‘Paradise’ written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, and Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by DARTZ

‘Run It Back’ written by Tom Scott and Harry Huavi, performed by Home Brew (Concord Music Publishing)

‘Running Amuck’ written and performed by Byllie-jean

‘She’ written and performed by Aaradhna

‘Suit of Blue’ written by Luca George, Harry Charles, and Rita Laing, performed by Luca George

‘The Letter’ written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi*, and Patrick Manning, performed by Georgia Lines (*Concord Music Publishing)

‘Whai Ora’ written by Seth Haapu and Hana Mereraiha, and performed by Seth Haapu