Silver Scroll 2024: Anna Coddington wins top prize for bilingual waiata

This article was first published by RNZ.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa / Te Arawa powerhouse Anna Coddington’s bilingual waiata ‘Kātuarehe’ has taken out the top Silver Scroll award this year.

The awards were hosted by Lisa Tomlins and Bret McKenzie at Wellington’s St James Theatre on Tuesday night.

Translated as “to be outstanding, marvellous”, the single was co-written by Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith and Kawiti Waetford.

The track was born through Reo Māori Song Hubs, a camp for musicians to advance the use of te reo Māori, and is included on Coddington’s new album Te Whakamiha.

“It’s a song that lifts spirits and confidence, and clearly resonated with the Aotearoa APRA membership who voted it to be the winning song.”

The 43-year-old has been in the top 20 Silver Scroll shortlist four times since 2010, and was among the top five finalists in 2013 for Bird In Hand.

Jordyn with a Why (left) accepts the Maioha Award for 'He Rei Niho'. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

In another Reo Māori Song Hubs success, Jordyn with a Why’s He Rei Niho took home the Maioha Award. The song was created at the music camp by Ruth Smith, Kawiti Waetford, Jordyn Rapana and Dan Martin.

Rapana’s song is a reflection of her journey to reconnect with her roots (descending from Whāingaroa, Mulifanua Lalovi, Falelatai and Vaimoso). Inspired by Lizzo and Bruno Mars, it is a celebration of tāera Māori, or ‘Māori style’.

Composer Nathaniel Otley was awarded the SOUNZ Contemporary Award for his exploration of the movement of the waters surrounding Aotearoa in ‘the convergence of oceans’.

Otley created the piece as part of his 2023 composer-in-residence position with the NZSO National Youth Orchestra.

Multi-award-winning composer Karl Sölve Steven dominated the screen awards section. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Multi-award-winning composer Karl Sölve Steven dominated the screen awards section, winning Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award and Best Original Music in a Series Award, alongside two composition collaborators.

His work with Rob Thorne on local true crime series Black Coast Vanishings - a true crime series delving into the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of six people in the west coast community of Piha - took the music series award.

Steven’s compositions alongside Jason Smith on feature documentary Never Look Away were awarded the best music in a feature film award. The film profiles New Zealand-born CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth whose first assignment was to cover the riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination in India. Moth later covered conflicts in Africa, the Middle East, and the war in Bosnia.

Steven won APRA Screen awards in 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2016, and was also a finalist for two other works this year.

Jazz performer and composer Mike Nock was also inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame for his achievements as a performer, collaborator, musician, pianist, composer and educator.

Mike Nock gets up to speak after the standing ovation. by RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

In his honour, a reimagining of his composition ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’ was performed by Leonardo Coghini and the Virtuoso Strings at the ceremony.

APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka winner

‘Kātuarehe’, written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith, Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington

APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha winner

‘He Rei Niho’ written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why

SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha winner

‘the convergence of oceans’ by Nathaniel Otley, for orchestra

APRA Best Original Music In A Series Award | Tohu Paerangi winner

Karl Sölve Steven and Rob Thorne for Black Coast Vanishings

APRA Best Original Music In A Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa winner

Karl Sölve Steven and Jason Smith for Never Look Away

NZ Music Hall of Fame | Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa inductee

Mike Nock (ONZM)





