Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister welcomed to Whakarewarewa

The Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister is in Aotearoa, strengthening the economic relationship with Aotearoa and Malaysia.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was recently welcomed to Rotorua by Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Te Arawa at Te Pākira Marae in Whakarewarewa.

This visit marks the first time in 20 years that a Malaysian high-ranking leader has officially visited Aotearoa.

Dr Hamidi says he is excited to learn from Māori business owners.

“I think we may learn from the community here for us to upgrade the quality, the finest of the crafting of the handcraft from the Māori community,” he says.

Strengthening ties with Pakihi Māori

The Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Aotearoa has been set to five days, focusing on tourism, local business and further trade and business opportunities.

Te Whakarewarewa, the living Māori village General Manager, Tanya Robinson is excited to build on the tourism relationship Aotearoa and Malaysia hold.

Today marks a milestone in international relations as Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Te Arawa welcome the deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia to Whakarewarewa, it’s the first visit of a high-ranking Malaysian leader to Aotearoa in 20 years. / Aukaha News

In 2024, Aotearoa had nearly 30,000 Malaysian visitors.

Robinson says this is an opportunity to open the doors to more visitors to Whakarewarewa, sharing Māori culture to a wider audience.

“For us, it’s the opportunity to exchange our knowledge. But it’s also about us, reaching a wider market in many ways, because this is going to be showcased on all the Malaysian media channels. The Deputy Prime Minister, of course, is a very important person over there,” she says.

Furthermore, Te Mauri Kingi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao supports Robinson in saying it could be more useful looking overseas to expand, than settle for government support.

“Mēnā au ka whakaaro ake ki te momo i te ao, he nui ake ngā piriona o ngā whenua nei, tēnā i ngā piriona o konei. Ka moumou noa te wā tātou e amuamu ana ki te kāwana kia heri, kia hōmai he herengi, tēnā e ngā piriona. Nō reira, ka pai kē atu me kaha ake te iwi Māori ki te whakatika i ōna anō huarahi,” he says.

Ngā akoranga a te iwi Māori

He iwi mōhio a Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao ki ngā āhuatanga o te ahumahi tāpoi, me te aha, kua roa rātou e whakawhanake nei i ā rātou pūkenga whāngai i te mātauranga a te Māori.

Ko ngā wāhi pēnei i a Whakarewarewa, te pā o Mitai, Te Puia me te maha noa atu o ngā wāhi e whāngai atu ana i ngā mahi a te Māori ki a Ngāi Tūruhi.

Hei tā Tākuta Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he nui ngā akoranga ka tīkina atu e ia hei taonga ka whakahokia atu ki tōna iwi.

“The plan that you have implemented into more policy and to execute the programme, we really have to learn from here. Even this village is very impressive.”