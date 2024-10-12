Te Puhoro: Horse racing’s tribute to Māori design excellence

Te Puhoro will be awarded to the winner of the NZB Kiwi, the Southern Hemisphere’s richest three-year-old horse race which will have its inaugural running in March 2025. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa has a stunning new horse racing trophy, Te Puhoro, which is being described as a “tribute to Māori design excellence” by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR).

Te Puhoro, which NZTR said in a release was “specifically designed to incorporate Māori artistry”, was unveiled last month at an intimate ceremony in Tāmaki Makaurau where it was blessed by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

“The contemporary Te Puhoro features a split koru pattern symbolising swiftness, speed, and agility. In Māori culture, this design can also represent a storm or something tempestuous, mirroring the fiery temperament of a stallion.”

The trophy was designed and crafted by Christchurch-based company Frontal Lobe, and includes the “standout feature” of a pounamu carved in the silhouette of Aotearoa by Deane Moreton, of Moko Pounamu in Ōtautahi Christchurch, who NZTR commissioned to produce the trophy.

Moreton is non-Māori and Frontal Lobe when approached by Te Ao Māori News said it had “nothing further to add” to a statement provided by NZTR.

However, NZTR has advised Te Ao in a written statement that Māori storyteller Ben Brown (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Paoa) collaborated with both parties to create the trophy.

“We commissioned Deane Moreton, who has more than 40 years of experience sourcing and handcrafting pounamu and is considered one of New Zealand’s leading experts in the industry,” an NZTR spokesperson said.

“The authentic pounamu used in Te Puhoro was sourced by Deane through Ngāi Tāhu and has a traceable code.

“Through his work, Deane works closely with gifted Māori storyteller Ben Brown (Tainui), who advised and supported him on this project.

“Deane and Ben collaborated with Frontal Lobe Design to create a trophy which showcased his pounamu carving and we’re delighted with the result.”

The spokesperson said NZTR was appreciative of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s support at the launch.

“Te Puhoro was blessed at Ellerslie Racecourse by Robbie Paora of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. We are grateful for the Iwi’s support in ensuring correct protocols were followed for the launch of this taonga.”

Te Ao has approached Brown for comment.

Background to trophy

Moreton, who employs and trains Māori staff at his business, provided Te Ao with a few details about his background and that of the pounamu and trophy.

“You may be surprised to learn I’m not Māori but I have been involved in the pounamu business for over 40 years and have crafted many taonga,” Moreton said in an email.

He is licensed to purchase Ngāi Tahu pounamu and display the iwi’s authentic pounamu logo, which signifies the stone has been obtained legitimately and treated with appropriate cultural values.

“The variety of pounamu used is hapopo, found near Big Bay in South Westland. It is known for its deep forest green hues with occasional mottling and its hardness.

“The kaiktiaki of the stone is Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio-Te Tauraka Waka a Maui Marae at Bruce Bay.”

Moreton also elaborated on the association between Māori and horses.

“Horses have been part of Māori life since 1814 when a stallion and two mares were landed in Rangihoua, Bay of Islands.

“One of the mares was a gift to Ngāpuhi chief Ruatara from the Governor of NSW. These were the first horses to arrive in NZ, therefore becoming part of modern Māori tradition.

“The map of NZ in the trophy also represents a waka with the North Island representing the taurapa of the waka.”

Frontal Lobe did not respond to an initial approach by Te Ao about the Māori design elements contributed by the company or whether these were done by a Māori artist or designer. However, after a followup approach, they provided the following statement.

“We understand that New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing have provided a statement for you on Te Puhoro and we have nothing further to add.”

Te Puhoro will be awarded to the winner of the NZB Kiwi, which is set to be the Southern Hemisphere’s richest three-year-old horse race. The inaugural running of the race will take place on March 8, at Ellerslie Racecourse over 1500m.

“This trophy will celebrate the best of our world-class breeding and racing industry, featuring a lineup of premier three-year-olds conceived, born, or sold in New Zealand,” NZTR chairman Russell Warwick said.